Waxing, hair colours the most requested beauty treatments for level 2

Brazilians and bikini waxes, and hair colours are the beauty services most requested by locked-down New Zealanders ahead of a possible move to alert level 2 next week, salons say.

Prime Minister Jacinda​ Ardern​ on Thursday gave the green light for hairdressers and beauticians to re-open at level 2, but under strict conditions.

Because of their close proximity to customers, Ardern said all salon staff would need to wear PPE, including face masks and gloves, and must also wash their hands regularly and implement strict hygiene practises. Seats would need to be cleaned after each client, and door handles sprayed and disinfected regularly.

123rf Clients are desperate for a colour, say salon owners in Auckland and Christchurch.

"This is an area we have given specific advice because it is virtually impossible to do this job without being in close proximity to your clients and having a large number of clients in a day," Ardern said.

Cabinet will decide on May 11 when and if the country moves out of level 3.

Auckland's Bare Waxing and Skin Centre owner Vivianne​ McIntosh​ said waxing was their most sought after service ahead of the move to level 2.

"Definitely Brazilian and bikini waxes," McIntosh said, "and it's followed very closely with lashes and facials."

The owner of Coco Beauty Salon in Christchurch, Susan Mann, said clients had been requesting waxing, and brow tint and shape appointments ahead of level 2.

Stuff Ashley Allen lashes will only operate from their St Luke's shop in level 2.

"That's definitely popular, but we also have our clients that need to come in for micro-blading, touch ups and laser removal treatments as well."

Hair salons like Aart on St Andrew​ in Dunedin and Toni & Guy in Auckland say most of their clients have been desperate for a colour after lockdown.

"I mean, eight weeks without a colour – those re-growths won't be looking good right now," Aart on St Andrew owner Darryl McNamara said.

"We're fully stocked with our colours... and we can't wait to start welcoming our clients back in. Soon, I hope."

Lash specialist Ashley Allen in Auckland are ready to start accepting clients as soon as possible and are booked out for at least the next month.

123RF Waxing is one of the most sought out services after lock down at beauty salons.

"We're just waiting for that green light and we can get our clients' lashes sorted," co-owner Shirlee​ Anne Phillips said.

Ashley Allen will only operate from their St Luke's shop and have hundreds on their waiting list already.

Toni & Guy director Bronwyn Illingworth said they had been preparing to re-open for weeks.

Staff would only be able to serve one client at a time, with no help from assistants, Illingworth said.

"It will ensure that we maintain social distancing as much as possible and not expose clients to more people."

Most salons like Toni & Guy will have a 15-minute wait in between clients so staff can clean equipment and wipe down chairs.

"I'm sure no shop wants to be responsible for spreading coronavirus. And it just takes one person to get it wrong or get us reported," Illingworth said.