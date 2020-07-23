New Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is 56-years-old and 160cm tall

Kathy Jacobs says it’s important not to discount people because of their age or height. She should know – the petite 56-year-old is a brand new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.

Jacobs, from Calabasas, California and who stands 160cm, hopes her appearance in the issue will help change readers’ views of beauty.

Sports Illustrated Kathy Jacobs is in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I’m just like so grateful that they took like a chance on me,” says Jacobs. ”Two things you can’t change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are."

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands next week. The cover features a trio of models – Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, who also each have individual covers.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities in relationships.

Chris Pizzello/AP Model Kathy Jacobs poses with issues of Woman's World magazine covers featuring her from 2020, left, and 1989, at her home in Calabasas, California.

“That’s the great thing about Sports Illustrated is they just keep reinventing themselves and they keep reinventing what is your view of beauty," says Jacobs.

“And they keep showing people that there’s more than one kind of beauty out there.”

Chris Pizzello/AP Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait with her pug Thumbelina.

Chris Pizzello/AP Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, California.

