Harry Says: I don’t care about the royal family, but…

I’m 30, which means that the first major news event I was really aware of was Princess Diana’s death in a tunnel in Paris.

I’d been aware of her before that - royal, beautiful, on the cover of every magazine in the checkout line in New World. I think I probably knew she was divorced?

I definitely knew there was a connection between the British royals and New Zealand, but I would have struggled to say more than that, which seems fair because I wasn’t quite seven.

Anyway, as discussed, I’m now an adult, and I think probably on balance both New Zealand and Australia should be republics, but I also absolutely love The Crown. My dad thinks it’s nicely shot monarchist propaganda, and he’s not wrong, but also: Olivia Coleman.

This season focuses in part on the relationship between Charles and Diana, which has given me a lot of opportunities to yell at the TV. Don’t get me wrong, I know in some ways he never really had a chance to become a normal, empathetic human, but god, he’s cold. Idea: do not yell at your young wife for developing an eating disorder.

On-screen Prince Charles also gets angry at Diana for being gorgeous, charming and popular. But really, can you blame the public?

Emma Corrin, who plays Di, has that same immediate warmth and beauty. I wish they’d cast someone with a bigger face - she’s tiny and elfin where Diana actually had a pretty large head - but they could not have done better in terms of finding an actor who knows how to look out from under her eyelashes and make the whole audience fall in love with her.

Mary Greenwell is the makeup artist most associated with Diana - if you’re thinking of naturally bronzed cheekbones, defined eyes and a rosey nude mouth, that’s the look she gave her.

Of course, aiming for Diana’s level of beguiling charm is a tall order, but with a little bit of the Guerlain Terracotta Highlighting Stick in Bronze, $79, on the top of your cheekbones, you’ll feel a little closer. Greenwell also favours a very lightweight concealer. Try Giorgio Armani Power Fabric, $69.

And for those lashes, it’s as much about curling and combing them as it is mascara choice, Lancome Hypnose, $60, has the right level of 90s prestige and volume. Apply liberally and then head for the Côte D'Azur.