There’s a time and place for 'matchy matchy' makeup

Among the many phrases I picked up reading fashion magazines as a kid, alongside “a jean”, “a shoe”, and “desk to drinks” was “matchy matchy”.

Unlike the others, which were neutral or positive, this was absolutely not desirable.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images When done right and in a more tongue-in-cheek tone, there’s a lot to be said for a spot of colour coordination.

In the era of Carrie Bradshaw and Anna Sui, the worst thing you could do was look overly coordinated.

It makes sense: the whole thing was a reaction to old-fashioned ideas about your bag, shoes and nails all needing to be the exact same shade. Who’s got the time?

READ MORE:

* Why naked women are taking over homeware

* 'Natural' faces are making a comeback

* These party pieces are a wearable celebration of how lucky we are

* 17 ways to give the feel-good colour baby blue a whirl



But, when done right and in a more tongue-in-cheek tone, I think there’s a lot to be said for a spot of colour coordination.

For a big night or a much-anticipated event, picking out an element of your outfit and reflecting it in your makeup can be a hell of a lot of fun.

It’s glam, it’s a bit extra. Every now and then, that’s exactly what’s required.

While you absolutely could match your eyeshadow to your scarlet sequinned party dress, as this beauty queen has, there are slightly lower-key ways to approach the whole thing if that seems a bit much.

With a blue dress, why not throw on a winged eye with the Sephora Collection Colourblock Felt Liner in Pool Party?

It’s not so full on as a whole eyelid of colour, but still throws a wink in that direction. Alternatively, if there’s any purple in your outfit, nails painted with OPI Infinite Shine Do You Lilac It, will look fab.

Of course, if you do want to do the red eyeshadow (respect) you’ll want NARS Fatale, MAC Left You On Red or Pat McGrath’s Crimson Fire.

Pair with some black winged liner and maybe even some individual lashes to keep the whole thing looking sophisticated and cheeky, rather than too much like Gerard Way in 2006. You’ve got this.