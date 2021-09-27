Harry Says: Celebrities have one job and it’s not singing Imagine

Now it’s finally possible, let’s consider some more recent hits at the Venice Film Festival. From left: Zendaya in a sculpted Balmain, Jessica Chastain in an Atelier Versace gown and Dakota Johnson’s Gucci crystal chainmail.

OPINION: It’s not the greatest loss of the past two years, but I admit I have missed the red carpet. Observing it on the internet, that is, obviously.

I’m a lifestyle writer with a four-figure savings account. I’m not getting invited to black tie events. But I do like to keep an eye on them.

I have a top-three all-time list of looks ready for you right now: Rihanna in Alaia at the 2013 Grammys, Michelle Williams in Vera Wang at the 2006 Oscars, and Diane Kruger in Calvin Klein at Cannes in 2011.

Give me 10 minutes and a pen and paper, and I will round it out to an even dozen. Lupita Nyong’o in icy blue Prada, Mila Kunis in lavender Elie Saab – I could carry on.

Instead, now it’s finally possible, let’s consider some more recent hits at the Venice Film Festival. You have Jessica Chastain in a strapless, red, embroidered Atelier Versace column gown, flirting with co-star Oscar Isaac in a way that’s no less delightful for being at least a little choreographed. There’s Dakota Johnson’s Gucci crystal chainmail, and Zendaya in a moulded, sculptural Balmain.

It’s the sartorial equivalent of a cold, cold beer on a hot day. They look sensational and I feel relieved to see glamour again. Celebrities have one job, if you ask me, and it’s not singing Imagine. It’s wearing clothes that might as well be art.

Supplied Stuff beauty writer Harriet Pudney.

Blessedly, for the purposes of this column and also for my general wellbeing, the women mentioned above also did beautifully with their hair and makeup.

Chastain is the perfect example of why redheads should always wear red lipstick. There’s a bricky tone to hers that makes me suspect it’s MAC’s matte lipstick in Chilli, $35. I will be attempting that sleek centre-part hairdo.

Johnson’s hair will haunt me for the rest of my days. The colour is perfect, as are the waves and fringe. I’m too deep in lockdown in Melbourne to consider such a high-maintenance style, but if I ever do again, I will restock my supplies of Sam McKnight’s Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo, $43. It’s not that cheap, but it is excellent, and essential for fringe-wearers.

Zendaya’s smoky eye is a work of genius, and so too is her glossy lip. Shade your lips gently with a pencil just darker than your natural colour, and top with Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, $37, in the original universal tone. Perfection.