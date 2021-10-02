Emma Lewisham on her eponymous brand and creating systemic change in the beauty industry

The Emma Lewisham instagram is full of beautiful women with glossy skin pointing their faces towards the light, a smear of cream striping their cheeks. Famous models and Instagram-famous influencers cosy up to the brand’s signature purple pots as if they were a trophy, or a puppy.

There are quotes explaining almost indecipherable natural ingredients and how they will make your skin better. Anhydroxylitol hydrates the flesh. Narcissus tazetta bulb extract slows the dreaded effects of time’s relentless onslaught. Plukenetia volubilis seed oil penetrates the skin, deeply.

Whatever Emma Lewisham, the person, is putting in the secret sauce of Emma Lewisham, the brand, it’s working. In less than two years, the New Zealand business has built the kind of following that usually takes years to grow.

Kourtney Kardashian and Margot Robbie are fans. Meghan Markle - Lewisham’s dream future collaborator - has some. The brand just launched in Naomi Watts’ New York stores, after Lewisham was approached by the actress-turned-beauty store owner herself. “To have Naomi Watts write to say, 'Oh I've just been thinking of you this morning,’” Lewisham says. “It was very cool.”

“Don't you think,” Lewisham asks me, when I ask how the brand has received so much hype so quickly, “that if something's got an amazing energy, it can spread to the other end of the world?” Her brand has.

But cutting through the wildly oversaturated beauty market takes more than a specific “energy.” It takes smart business nous and a point of difference. Good marketing and a great product.

Unless, perhaps, you’re Kylie Jenner, and can shift warehouses of lip liner by putting your name on it. Lewisham didn’t have celebrity power to shortcut the hard yards. Nor did she have any experience in the industry.

“In peoples’ eyes, I was a nobody,” she says of the early days developing her idea. “I didn't have a product, I didn't have a brand, I didn't come from beauty.”

Sara Orme Schooling up on the complicated science of natural skincare was a steep learning curve.

At the time, Lewisham was one of the only female senior executives in a global Japanese technology company. On the work front, it was “excellent”. She straddled all facets of the business, was promoted quickly and had a boss that supported and pushed her. “I loved solving problems,” she says of the job. “That's what business is.”

But it wasn’t all great. “I would go to meetings and be the only female in a room of a hundred men,” she says. “I guess with that comes the ability to question yourself, and think, ‘Why am I here?’” She dealt with the discomfort by gaining what she describes as a “sense of stillness”, and the ability to back her skills and experience. “I knew what I'd achieved,” she says, smiling. “And you have to come back to that, don't you?”

In 2016, Lewisham’s mother passed away from cancer. After years of prioritising work over health, this prompted her to give the latter a look in. A chat with her doctor led to the discovery that one of the ingredients she was smothering her skin in was a known carcinogen, so she went searching for a natural alternative, and came up short.

“I was used to using really high-tech luxury skincare, and I could see that there was a compromise that existed in natural skincare,” she says. “I felt that they really did lack evidence of their performance.”

Lewisham’s so-called “eureka” moment came when she took a critical look at the beauty industry. What she saw was broken. More than 120 billion units of packaging are produced each year by the cosmetics industry. Whether or not these are recyclable (and they often aren’t) is almost a moot point. “The economics aren’t there to recycle beauty packaging,” she says. It simply costs too much to dismantle and sort all the little pumps and springs and caps.

So, even if you send them off to be reincarnated as another plastic bottle, they will likely still end up in landfill, burned, or floating around the ocean where some poor fish will probably choke on the lid. “That's what drove me,” Lewisham says. “I was really fascinated by solving some big challenges that were really obvious to me.”

Supplied The brand is growing rapidly, with Rob and Sara Fyfe recently investing in the business to help push it on a global scale.

Questioning the “normal” way of doing things has been a running theme in Lewisham’s life. Another is people trying to squash this trait out of her. “My father will tell the story of them going to pick me up from Brownies one day, and the Brownies leaders telling them that maybe it wasn't for me,” she says, “Because I challenged them on the way that they did things, and asked if maybe we could do things better.”

Eager adherence to the status quo is something that still grates on her now. “Isn't it the time to kind of look at things and go, actually, why are we doing it like that? Is that the best way of doing things?” she says. “I don't think we should squash that out. Particularly not out of women.”

Schooling up on the complicated science of natural skincare was a steep learning curve. For three years, Lewisham would get home from her full-time job at 5pm and work on developing the brand until midnight. She sacrificed weekends and holidays and late-night Netflix marathons to pull together an “insurmountable” amount of research.

If it sounds exhausting, it was. “There were compromises that came with that, and at that point you don't know if this is going to come off. You have people that are going, ‘Emma, I don't think you should do this, you're on a really amazing career trajectory’. People really questioning you, and making you feel silly,” she says. “So it was hard work.”

It appears to have paid off. The brand is big on making sure there’s science to back up their claims, testing all their products in research laboratories. A recent study showed that their Supernatural 72-Hour Hydration Crème, which retails at $141, “is 70 per cent more effective at regenerating collagen in the skin compared to La Mer's Crème de la Mer," which costs around $800.

Frankly, neither are cheap, but people are prepared to pay a lot to make their skin smooth and bouncy. And while there is the odd bad review on their website (“Not amazing!”), the majority are overwhelmingly effusive (“This serum is TRANSFORMATIVE”).

Quality products may be the brand’s backbone, but in an age of 27-step YouTube beauty tutorials and endless instagram “shelfies”, branding and marketing are equally crucial. So Lewisham brought an external agency on board to help with important things, like what to call it. “I never would have thought to put my name on it,” she says. But the agency was adamant people would want to connect with her and her story.

“I go ‘OK, well if it helps the business, then that's cool’,’” she says. “It wasn't really about me wanting limelight or anything.” I ask if it was nerve-wracking putting her name, quite literally, on the line. “I guess it could be, but I'm quite a settled person in myself,” she says, adding, “There's moments… But I see Emma Lewisham the business as different to me, Emma Lewisham the person.”

Still, there’s overlap. The packaging’s signature hue - a muted purple that looks a bit like when Willy Wonka’s Violet Beauregarde turns into a blueberry - is an amalgamation of Emma’s taste and business savvy. “I've always been drawn to bright, vibrant colours,” she says. “I lived in Spain for a long time, my grandfather is Spanish, and I love the feeling of what colours do to you.” But also: “I noticed that the colour that wasn't represented in beauty was purple.” It’s like an Yves Klein blue for the skincare crowd.

While purple may define their aesthetic, the Emma Lewisham ethos is green. It’s easy to be cynical about brands’ attempts at sustainability, with greenwashing (a marketing ploy to make a company look more environmentally friendly than it is) frustratingly common these days.

“Unless brands are talking about circularity, and measuring their carbon footprint,” Lewisham says when I bring up the issue, “I would say anything else is just tinkering around the edges.”

Fortunately, she isn’t just talking about these issues. She’s doing something about them. The brand has offset their carbon emissions by an additional 25 per cent, making them not just carbon neutral, but carbon positive. And, since packaging is the beauty industry’s biggest contributor to carbon emissions, they’ve also adopted a circular model, meaning all their containers are designed to be refillable and reusable.

This led to what is maybe the strongest example of Emma Lewisham putting its money where its mouth is: it has just released all the research and intellectual property of its circular, carbon positive model to the internet, so any brand that wants to get in on it can.

And hopefully they do. Normally businesses keep things like supplier contacts and process details under lock and key, lest a keen competitor steals its trade secrets, but Lewisham is prioritising change through collaboration - statistics show that moving to a circular model means brands can lower carbon emissions by 70 per cent.

It’s a move that has meant scientist, conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has just officially endorsed the brand, and one Lewisham hopes businesses utilise. “It's genuinely a heartfelt decision that I think will benefit others,” she says. “I don't feel threatened.”

At this rate, she doesn’t need to be. The brand is growing rapidly, with Rob and Sara Fyfe recently investing in the business to help push it on a global scale.

Initially, it had just been Lewisham and her husband taking out loans to fund everything, in order to sidestep too many power suits telling them what to do. But after the pair reached out to Lewisham, they discovered they had a “great synergy,” Lewisham says.

“We would only have taken investment from people that there was real alignment with.” It probably helped that she was a longtime fan. “In my 20s I was such a career girl. I didn't look up to celebrities, I looked up to people like Rob Fyfe,” she says. “He was a rockstar in my eyes.”

On long-term plans, Lewisham is modest about material benchmarks. “We're not driven by x number of products sold, and doing this amount of money each month to be successful,” she says.

But the goal she’s chosen to chew on is an even tougher one. “Look. There's only so much I need as a person. I'm in the top probably 1 per cent in the world, I have a home, I have a wonderful family, I can afford to go out for dinners. I don't need to make a huge profit in life,” she says.

“What's important for me is making a difference, and being able to contribute, and go ‘Wow, I was a catalyst to creating a systemic change in the beauty industry’.”

For the sake of the planet, I hope she succeeds. If not, well, at least we’ll die out with good skin.