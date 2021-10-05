The easiest way to remove gel polish at home, according to nail artist Tanya Barlow

With patience and care, nail artist Tanya Barlow shows us how to safely remove gel polish at home.

This story was first published on Ensemble. You can read the original version here.

To the uninitiated this feels an impossible feat to pull off at home. Nail artist Tanya Barlow is here to hold your (manicured) hand through the process.

The application of gel polish in recent years has seen the art of the manicure go past pure maintenance and into a new form of self-expression.

But ugh, the upkeep can be overwhelming. Especially for those unable to regularly go to the salon.

Nail and makeup artist Tanya Barlow is one of the most respected and visionary nail artists in Aotearoa, and is here to hold our (imperfectly manicured) hand through the process. Watch the video below:

What you’ll need for an at home gel polish removal:

Nail polish remover

A nail file

A nail buffer

A cuticle pusher, or an orange stick

Tin foil

Cotton pads

Cuticle oil

...and patience.