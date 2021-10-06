This makeup brush helped me finally perfect blended out smoky eyeliner

To nail that perfect smoky liner, you really need the right tools.

There are a lot of videos on the internet of people doing their makeup. I have learnt a lot from them over the years, in terms of techniques (universal) and colour combinations (on people with similar colouring to me).

They have taught me how to curl my hair, perfect my winged liner, and apply bronzer without looking like I had dipped my face in fake tan.

But there’s one thing that, until recently, I couldn’t nail, and that’s blended out smoky liner. Sure, I’d got to about a 7/10 level. It wasn’t bad and I could typically accept the results. But it was never quite right. It was a little blocky and unblended, or all but invisible. An ongoing frustration, but life's full of those.

Now though, I am an old dog who’s learnt a new trick, a less shoddy worker no longer blaming her tools. The tool in question is the No 18 brush from Katie Jane Hughes’ collection with Spectrum Brushes. I’m sorry to tell you to buy a $187 brush kit for just one, but there are 10 others in there, and they are equally excellent.

What you’re after is a pencil brush, small and rounded at the end with a bit of structural integrity. The KJH for Spectrum one is particularly good, but my research suggests a MAC 219, $58, or a Zoeva 230, $289 as part of a 15-piece kit.

As the name suggests, a pencil brush will turn your eyeshadow into a pencil, allowing you to apply with precision and blend without losing colour. They make it a lot easier to build up intensity along your eye line without having it appear blocky or chunky.

With Melbourne’s lockdown set to end in a month, I’m fizzing at the possibilities my new skills afford me. Will I attempt a smoky wing? Maybe in a metallic navy blue? I think I will.

That’s one of the things I love so much about beauty. As your tastes change, as your style shifts, there are always new directions to take.

The solid black wing I have relied on for eye makeup since 2010, now sometimes strikes me as too harsh.

No matter, I have a new trick.

Other top-rate eyeliner brushes to try:

Shiseido Yane Hake Precision Eye Brush, $41

Sisley Eyeliner Brush, $75

Nude by Nature Angled Eyeliner Brush, $23

Bobbi Brown Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush, $61