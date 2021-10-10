Messy hair: Why we've had enough of polished perfection

Hair today is all over the place – please note, these days that’s a compliment.

From the salon to the catwalk, the celebrity circuit to the main street, anything goes: frizz, roots, grown-out fringes, dip-dyes, fluffy layers and unsmoothed curls are de rigueur, and that’s before we even get to the latest ground-breaking trend: let-it-go grey.

Molly Goddard Somehow, obviously ungroomed hair gels with the moment.

Influential high-fashion adverts are following suit. There’s a good two inches of dark grown-out roots moulded to the head of the blonde model in a recent Chanel ad, and Celine’s hip chicks sport 1970s macerated hair curtains.

Things are still looking Sunday morning-style dishevelled on the Rachel Comey, Rodarte and Molly Goddard runways for summer 2022, shown recently at New York and London fashion weeks.

READ MORE:

* Hair is everything: The unique, undeniable terror of a new and questionable haircut

* Lockdown hair care: Salon tricks you can try at home

* How to do an easy braided bun, with Lauren Gunn

* Be a smooth operator with the hair brushes the pros use



Somehow, obviously ungroomed hair gels with the moment. Take Gwyneth Paltrow: on social media, photos of her bare-faced with sun-streaked, beach-fresh, salty tendrils sit alongside images of her looking Hollywood-ready and super-sleek with poker-straight hair. The latter looks oddly out of kilter. Consciously unkempt is newly cool.

It’s the same with model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber. At the recent Met Gala she exuded Hollywood glamour wearing a strapless black evening dress, her hair super-coiffed in sculptural finger-waves. She looked positively iconic but so much less convincing than her incarnation earlier in the year, rocking the grown-out pink hair that inspired a 90s-style collection for megabrand Coach. Perhaps we’ve had enough of polished perfection?

What has instigated this aesthetic shift? Has the pandemic held a mirror to our vanity? Is this a considered move to revisit and appreciate our natural state (and handily avoid further maintenance in future lockdowns)? Maybe.

Although let’s face it, even good “bad” hair – Miley Cyrus’ mullet, Cara Delevigne’s shag – starts with a visit to the salon and a decent cut. Still, it’s a freeing step away from the recent beauty obsession with a polished finish that involves all the rigmarole of straighteners, curlers and colour re-touches every four to six weeks.

Once you get used to the idea of imperfect hair, it’s liberating. Pre-pandemic, my hairdresser told me that, “There’s nothing so ageing as perfectly done hair”. Ever since, I’ve been a convert. Who doesn’t love a beauty tip that makes life easier?

I swapped the sharp chestnut bob for my version of “messy”, which involves different length layers, a surprise injection of blonde and a frequent spritz of texturising dry shampoo. Although during the last lockdown I often had to reference that Chanel ad and remind myself to love my (very dark) roots, I did let go and now I’ve moved on. I’d quite like to go part grey and look as softly chic as Andie MacDowell.

One fashion editor I worked with never stopped praising the power of hair dye: it kept otherwise “aged-out” women in the workforce.

Let’s hope this foray into hair au naturel is not fleeting but an acceptance of the beauty of individuality and all that brings with it – ageing included.

A helping hand

Because sometimes ‘natural’ needs a little bit of help, with the right simple products.