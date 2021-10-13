Three boundary-pushing makeup artists on where they find fearless inspiration

James Dobson and Andrey SV, of online platform Beauty Benders, chat to three show-stopping creatives about their relationship with makeup.

Yes, we read the comments section online. And yes, we know we shouldn’t. But there is often a lot of commentary or questioning of how the makeup industry is simply taking advantage of people’s insecurities.

We started Beauty Benders not to persuade everyone that they need to wear makeup, but to show the creative potential it has - a potential that exists outside the binaries of gender.

That’s an ethos shared by some of our favourite and most fearless makeup wearers around the world.

We asked three creatives, based in London, New York and Paris, for their thoughts on the creative power and fun of makeup, and how they use it as a way to tell the world a little more about themselves.

Grant Karpin, New York

Makeup artist, creative director, fashion designer

What’s the first makeup product you remember buying or wearing?

The first item I bought was a MAC eyeshadow in bright blue shade, Electric Eel. I was always drawn to bold, unapologetic colour, and I feel that still translates in the work I create today.

When did you seriously start wearing makeup?

When I was about 12 years old. I remember feeling so empowered by the transformative effects of makeup from that point. I would start slowly, wearing eyeshadow to the supermarket, until I finally felt secure enough in my armour.

How would you describe your relationship with makeup now?

It makes me feel bulletproof. As soon as I get the final elements of my face together, I feel truly unstoppable. My posture changes, my eyes sharpen, and all of my insecurities are masked. It’s a deeply meditative practice. Almost otherworldly.

What are your beauty references? Describe your “look”?

My typical look is a combination of a few styles and references. I have always been heavily inspired by editorial high-fashion spreads: face tapes, glossed eyes, raw glamour, and bizarre textures. Glam rock also plays a major role.

Additionally, fluid icons such as David Bowie and Grace Jones always inspire. I also tend to draw a lot of my inspiration from insects and vibrant flowers for unexpected colour combinations that pop on camera.

Do you wear makeup every day? What does that look like for you?

I do not wear makeup every single day, however when I do, I feel less is more. The less concealer and foundation I get away with, the better. I want to remind the world that skin is skin, pores are pores. I like to conceal and correct where needed and keep it simple with a bushy fluffed up brow, and a pop of iridescence on the eye. Then I finish with a quick coat of mascara.

Describe one of your most outlandish looks...

It’s a recent one. I blocked out my brows and painted my skin to appear like a cracked Hellenistic statue. I added gold leaf to the cracks to symbolise a sacredness under the marble “skin”. The look took about four-and-a-half hours to complete, with the final powdered hairstyle and white mesh contacts.

Do you have any tips for people to liberate themselves with makeup?

Drop any expectation of perfection! In fact, embrace chaos. Find the beauty in decay, and challenge yourself to get messy. Some of the most spectacular makeup looks can come from a lack of control.

What products could you not live without?

Danessa Myricks’ Colorfix 24-Hour Cream has taken over my pro kit and personal collection. This full-coverage liquid pigment does it all. Eyeshadow, blush, lipstick, brow tint and more. It’s also fully waterproof.

Danessa Myricks’ Vision Cream Cover is my favourite foundation for any occasion. The formula is able to flex from full coverage to sheer, based on application and mixology alone. It has a beautiful shade range with a velvety satin finish that mimics our natural skin texture.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturiser is the best makeup preparation I have found. Hyaluronic acid is paired with nutrient-packed watermelon extract to give a bouncy, fresh surge of hydration to the skin.

Thomas Rafferty Chanse Farries, London

Freelance photographer, videographer and creative director

What’s the first makeup product you remember buying?

I remember the first time I wanted to express this weird, lost little girl/boy inside my head at 13 or 14, after watching the film Lolita. I really connected with her character after pushing through my own identity crisis. I remember watching this girl with ribbons in her hair, and seeing her sweet, devilish naivety.

I wanted to feel “in that scene”, and so I used an old kid’s face paint kit, and some paint brushes from a watercolour kit, and I got to work painting on whatever “female” attributes I could.

I had this awful winged liner, which was probably done with the black watercolour, and I painted on big red lips and a little mole. I played some pathetic music to go with the vibes, and I let myself be that little boy/girl I felt so close to when everything and everyone felt so far away at the time.

The first product I remember buying was probably Rimmel London liquid foundation in ivory shade. The rest just fell into place after that, realising I could paint on whoever I wanted.

How would you describe your relationship with it now?

Makeup is a tool to carry on that storytelling. Whether it’s something I’m going through or just wanting a release, it’s there as a friend in the cupboard when times are low.

It’s also something that allows me to put a mask on and have a total laugh, without consequence. That's what it feels like to me anyway. When I’m out and about, it makes me feel anonymous, strangely. It brings out a calm that nothing else does. It’s not just a mask, but a way of tapping into who I want to be on the day.

What are your beauty references? If you had to describe your “look”?

Grace Kelly, Barbra Streisand, Marilyn Monroe and, of course, Audrey Hepburn, all inspired me when I started out.

But then this tormented side of me made things more raw and less polished. Growing up with a real character of a Jewish mother helped too. She was a gay boy’s dream. Hair always scraped back into this perfect neat bun, sunglasses, headscarves, fur - the lot.

She made me this way. I would sit in her wardrobe, watching her get ready at this huge, ridiculous mirror, and I would wrap myself up in her furs and jewellery, just to be like her.

Do you have any tips for people to liberate themselves with makeup?

Honestly, there is no rule book. I still have no clue what I’m doing; it’s different every time I do my makeup.

The one thing I would say is that it’s the most amazing feeling to just sit in front of a mirror and get to work. You get to play whatever person you want to be; you get to be who you really are; and you get to be as free as you like. That’s your gift to yourself.

What products could you not live without?

Definitely MAC Lipglass. A red Fenty liquid lip, which is the most gorgeous, perfect cool-toned red to make your teeth look extra white.

Also, the Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book Volume II palette. And Fenty Liquid Foundation and MAC Studio Fix Powder are musts.

Mantis, Paris

Makeup student

What’s the first makeup product you remember buying or wearing?

The first product I remember wearing was a YSL Gloss when I was 14. It was my mum’s.

When did you seriously start wearing makeup?

April 2018. I started as a drag queen, but got more interested in fashion makeup and realised that drag wasn’t for me.

How would you describe your relationship with makeup now?

It’s like therapy. When I’m sad, I grab my brushes and start to do a makeup look, and I instantly forget everything.

Do you wear makeup every day? What does that look like for you?

Yes I do. I brush my brows with a pomade to make my bleached brows look fuller, I conceal every pimple that I have with a cream concealer by Bobbi Brown, then I usually wear a little blush and liquid highlight, if I’m in the mood.

Describe one of your most outlandish looks...

I feel like it is the one with all the green rhinestones in the shape of a praying mantis, in honour of my name.

Do you have any tips for people to liberate themselves with makeup?

I’m not good at giving advice, but trust yourself and what you like, experiment, work, and everything will come together.

What products could you not live without?

The Jouer Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer, Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna, MAC Lip Liner in Whirl. And, obviously, rhinestones.