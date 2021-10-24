What I use: Veronica Crockford-Pound 'didn't do cleansing' until she found this balm

These are the beauty products Veronica Crockford-Pound uses and recommends.

Veronica Crockford-Pound is a photographer, videographer and visual artist, who works collaboratively with partner Joseph Griffin.

She’s also well-loved in the local fashion industry, having worked as a model for many years - now, she’s found behind the camera and has worked with brands including Kate Sylvester, The Caker, MAC and more.

Maryse Enzyme-Refine Cleansing Balm, $55

I didn’t do cleansing until I found this product – the balm makes your skin feel really clean but without that squeaky vibe. It leaves your skin nourished and plump. Lasts forever too.

READ MORE:

* What I use: Tanya Barlow chooses skincare that repairs and replenishes

* Shelfie: Twenty-seven Names' Rachel Easting shares her routine for sensitive skin

* Eight of our most trusted and recommended beauty buys

* ​World-famous hair colourist Christophe Robin talks French girl hair



SANS [Ceuticals] Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil, $59

Apply this on wet skin when you get out of the shower or bath. You can also use it in your face moisturiser when your skin needs a boost. Addictive.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, $55

This is my daily essential in all seasons. It glides on smoothly, is super hydrating and also acts as a great primer before makeup.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $82

This is my miracle product. I use it once a week to cleanse my hair. You feel like you’re starring in a haircare infomercial because it's too good to be true (also their Cool Down Your Brown is amazing for salt and pepper hair to keep it looking sharp).

Monday Smooth Conditioner, $8.79

Such a solid product. The minimalist pink bottle looks great in the shower and it's actually affordable. My hair is always so smooth after using it, even with greys!