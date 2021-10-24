Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin on the best way to care for your hair during lockdown

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, known for her perfectly undone look, shares her hair intel about how to take care of your locks during lockdown and what's coming next.

Jen Atkin is outrageously fun, an assessment that I’m basing entirely off of social media (a terrible measure of anyone’s life or personality), the fact that she called her book Blowing My Way to the Top, and a 30 minute zoom call where she charmed a small group of beauty media and complimented my hair.

The self-described ‘founder/hairstylist/dog mom’ is one of the world’s most high-profile beauty moguls, having built a personal brand (literally; she has a successful beauty line called Ouai) and social media following around her ‘cool girl’ hair that she perfects for celebrity clients and on her own head.

Sleek, ‘effortless’ and highly influential: the Jen Aitkin look has come to define a specific of-the-moment, and very LA, aesthetic. She regularly works with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, has business meetings with Kris Jenner, holidays with bestie Chrissy Teigen - and offers an inside, albeit curated, look into her glamourous life to her 4.1m Instagram followers; adopted dogs, famous friends, and new baby River (she and partner Mike Rosenthal openly shared their surrogacy journey last year).

Today Jen is sitting in a boardroom at her LA office, her own locks still perfectly sleek after styling it 12 hours earlier that morning. We’re here to talk about all things hair, in the context of her role as global ambassador for Dyson and its line of hair tools - including a new attachment that focuses on smoothing those pesky flyaways caused by environmental impacts, new growth or postnatal breakage.

Jen describes it as essentially mimicking the technique that hairstylist’s use for tucking away flyaways by using a brush and a hairdryer which, anyone who has tried replicating it at home on themselves will know, can feel impossible.

The user-friendly attachment, with its unique curved shape, uses the Coandă effect to attract and lift strands - while also utilising the technology of the cult Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. “It's acoustically engineered, so it's super quiet,” she says. “I used to joke that I can gossip while I'm doing hair and people can still hear me.”

Her best hair advice for those who are in lockdown at home or unable to get to a hairdresser? Hydrating, with the same passion that we have for our skin - with hair masks, and switching to tools that protect the health of your hair when styling.

“I personally feel like my skin has never been as good as it has the past year,” she says laughing, reflecting on her own time in lockdown. “I'm actually drinking water and sleeping more and you know, we're not on that treadmill of life that we used to be on.”

She also has a word of caution for those flirting with the idea of a drastic pandemic change. “Think twice before you cut bangs. Because it’s not for everyone!”

What’s next in hair trends

“Because of lockdown, many of us couldn't get haircuts for a while - so I noticed that my clients’ hair is growing longer than they've ever allowed it to. Some are not in extensions the way that they used to be, and it’s been really fun to watch people get into another phase of their hair that they normally wouldn't have tried.

“I do think that when we get to a place where the world's a little bit more open, we're going to have this artistic resurgence, like the 1920s was after the Great Depression. We're all going to be ready to burn our sweats, stop putting our hair in a ponytail or a clip, and really like having a style again.

“I think we’re going to see the ‘lob’. I hope to see short, really cool, kind of choppy, layered hairstyles. I still want everyone to cut their hair - I always talk about Natalie Imbruglia; I love her hair in the ‘90s, it was like the reason I got into hairdressing. I really love choppy hair that has a lot of texture and movement. I do think that people are going to get daring again with hairstyles and hair colour.”

Extending the life of your blow dry

“We all know the magic of dry shampoo when your hair is oily. But if you have an oily scalp and dry ends, try using two different types of shampoos - something more cleansing at the roots, and hydrating from your midline to ends; it helps to balance your hair.

“I also always suggest sleeping on a silk pillowcase. I use Slip and it really is a game changer, because cotton will just sit there and absorb the moisture that you really want to keep in your hair.”

High temperature isn’t necessarily saving you time when drying your hair

“We all are trained to turn the heat and the air flow up all the way at maximum speed - that's actually doing you a disservice when you're styling your hair and blow-drying it. Bring down the airflow, bring down the temperature. You might be pleasantly surprised that your hair will be a little bit more bouncy, it might have more shape.”

Favourite products right now

“I have to say our Ouai and Byredo leave-in conditioner collab has been flying off the shelves; that’s my favourite right now. I also really love our treatment mask.

“I think it's important to take time to mask your hair, the same way that we would put on a face mask. It’s nice in those moments where you can in a week, if you’re sitting by a pool or if you’re going to work out - just putting a mask in your hair for 20 to 30 minutes is helpful.”