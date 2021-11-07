Shelfie: The lip balm Saben founder Roanne Jacobson takes everywhere

Saben founder Roanne Jacobson shares the beauty products she can't go without.

Roanne Jacobson is the founder of local handbag and accessories brand Saben, known for her friendly smile and gorgeous curly hair.

Here are the five beauty products she swears by:

By Terry Baume De Rose, $96

When I say I don’t go anywhere without this lip balm, I mean it! It’s ultra-soft, nourishing and with the most subtle rose scent that’s to die for.

R+Co Jackpot styling creme, $42

Anyone with curly locks knows how vital a top rate product is to keep your hair in check.

Rake it through your hair when wet and you’re good to go (especially important for the mornings when I’m rushing out the door doing school drop-offs en route to Saben HQ).

Sans [Ceuticals] Activator 7 oil, $59

If you know, you know!

This divine product is a three-in-one face, body and hair oil and a one stop shop for soft, vibrant skin.

Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitamin A Renewing face oil, $140

There's something about a face oil. In the past, oils I've tried have been greasy but Emma's face oil is light and leaves my skin feeling illuminated.

Kester Black Miracle base coat, $32

Not just a base coat, this little beauty has the softest pearlescent sheen and strengthens nails at the same time.