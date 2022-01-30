Shelfie: Elyssia Wilson-Heti calls this highly pigmented highlighter 'truly stunning'

Elyssia Wilson-Heti is a performance artist, producer, arts laureate and member of the LGBTQI arts collective FAFSWAG. She is also the creative director of Auckland Pride Festival.

Here are five beauty products she swears by.

READ MORE:

* Shelfie: The body exfoliant Anna Fahey uses to cleanse away the day during a long, drawn out bath

* Shelfie: The beauty products Elisabeth Findlay of Zambesi swears by

* The only product that works on Alex Haslop's dry lips

* Shelfie: The affordable gel Jenny Drury relies on for perky and polished eyebrows



Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in ‘Trophy Wife’, $67

Trophy wife is hands down my favourite highlighter I have ever used.

It’s highly pigmented and feels so lush on the skin. It is a truly stunning product, I love it.

MAC Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in ‘Velvet Teddy’, $35

Velvet Teddy has been my go-to lipstick for years. Beautiful colour, it has a nice natural tone that you can wear with a day make up or an evening make up.

Trilogy Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $46

Trilogy has some of the best skin care products I have ever used on my skin. I use this daily, it leaves your skin feeling super clean and nourished.

Essano Rosehip Moisture Restorative Night Crème, $24

I use this every night. A really great texture that leaves your skin feeling super hydrated. Rosehip is fantastic for your skin too, and smells great.