Velcro hair curlers are making a comeback

When I was a teen, thinking up excuses to avoid washing my hair, my mum would tell me stories of how every day in high school my Aunt Julie would wake up early, meticulously set her hair in tiny rollers, then go back to sleep while they set, sitting up to avoid crushing her hairdo.

That was in Southern California in 1982, when hairspray was a girl's best friend, and Nasa was still three years away from discovering the hole in the ozone layer.

Lori Andrews/Getty Images Dream of beautiful, bouncy curls without damaging your hair or spending a fortune? Good news.

Aunt Julie would, I'm sure, be amused and confused that young women 30 years later are “discovering” rollers all over again, but there they are on my TikTok “For You” page, one after the other uncurling rollers to reveal voluminous blonde hair. They look like they came straight from a Calvin Klein ad.

The appeal is obvious. Their hair looks fantastically bouncy and polished in the way usually reserved for expensive salon blow-outs. That is because unlike heated curling tongs, which curl the middle and ends of the hair, rollers also add volume at the root.

But there is more to be admired about the look than aesthetics. After a long stretch in which the curl game was dominated by prohibitively expensive styling tools, it is nice to see the return of comparatively lo-fi techniques.

TikTok creator Deanna Giulietti revealed in a video that 15,000 people had bought the $US30 (NZ$45) Conair heated roller set she had filmed herself using,

“I used to spend $80 [$120] on a blow-out, and I just did this myself. This is my hair goal. I am screaming #iammyownhairgoals,” Giulietti captioned a video sharing her roller technique.

While the heated variety can still be hard-wearing for tresses, popular velcro rollers are a welcome change for those who have imposed daily heat treatment on their hair.

Hairstylist Hannah Gordon, from Auckland salon Dakota, says that if you want to give the look a try, there are a couple of options at your disposal, depending on your budget.

“The velcro ones are the cheapest,” she says, as well as the Giulietti-approved style of heated rollers “that you put in clean, dry hair”.

“They’re really good too, but slightly more costly.”

For best results, Gordon recommends first prepping your hair with a volume product, and then blow-drying your hair in sections.

“While your hair is still hot from the blow dryer, wrap it around the roller and let it cool into that shape.”

When you are sectioning and wrapping your hair around the roller, think about how you want the final curl to sit. Gordon says that generally “larger rollers go on the longer sections of hair, so the top, and smaller [rollers] are used on the bottom”.

Once your curls have dried, unfurl them and set with a light spritz of hairspray.

It can take a bit of practise to master your technique, but I am sure your aunt will be happy to help.