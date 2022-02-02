Harry Says: Indie sleaze is on the way back

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: It makes sense that as the world gets more chaotic, and as we move into the third year of a pandemic that many people thought might last six months, nostalgia would become a dominant cultural force.

Unable to plan our lives as we usually would, we live in our memories.

Supplied Think Kate Moss at Glastonbury in Hunter wellingtons and gold lame, or Alexa Chung during her years with Arctic Monkeysâ Alex Turner.

When you can’t move forward, you are forced to look back, and the cycle is speeding up. Where fashion once stole from the styles of 30 years ago, we are now down to 10.

Trend forecaster Mandy Lee, who posts on Tiktok as @oldloserinbrooklyn, has been hard at work lately, telling Vogue and Dazed that “indie sleaze” is on its way back. Think Kate Moss at Glastonbury in Hunter wellingtons and gold lame, or Alexa Chung during her years with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner.

It is all about undone hair and smudged eyeliner, and denim cutoffs worn with tights and boots. You own one red MAC lipstick, and you go out three nights a week. Your boyfriend lives in a sleepout, and plays in three bands.

“I feel like with the indie sleaze subculture, 15 years ago, community, art, and music were so powerful – that’s what brought people together,” Lee told Vogue. “I think that specific elements, more so than the fashion, will become prevalent, as well as the style of photography, of course.”

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Alexa Chung attends the British Fashion Awards 2012 at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2012 in London, England.

For once, my personal preoccupations are bang on trend. As a 31-year-old who spent my teen years going to gigs in basements, wearing American Apparel tennis skirts, I am both mortified and ready to explain this trend. If you went to a Whammy Bar lock-in in Auckland during that era, or spent any time in the Mighty Mighty smokers’ area, you probably know what I’m talking about.

The look was dishevelled but intentional, flirty, silly, and grungy. You absolutely could not look like you had tried too hard, but you also had to look great. We were a pretentious bunch, and terrified of seeming like we cared, so it was all about balance.

If you were going to style your hair, you would have to wear Converse shoes. Get your legs out, and on your top half was a huge band T-shirt.

Of course, much of what I am describing is just being young. That explains the look itself (no-one is more self-conscious than a 19-year-old), and the nostalgia for it. I tend to favour a slightly more polished look these days, but I think the easy, messy sexiness of indie sleaze can be updated for the adults in the room.

The first thing to do is to let your hair air-dry, whacking a few curls through with your straighteners if you must. You will know what shampoo and conditioner combination you need, but try the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, $52, for a softer, smoother end result.

Honestly, having been there, a lot of the makeup of the era was pretty dire. We were on the tail-end of Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse. Bring your base into 2022, with the Make Up For Ever Reboot foundation, $77. It is much fresher and lovelier than what we were smearing on back then.

For the messy eyeliner, you need a confident hand, a pencil brush, and the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner, $42. I am sorry to send you to a United Kingdom site, but it really is the best. It perfectly smudges, and is a dream to use. Best applied while listening to American indie rock band, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at top volume.