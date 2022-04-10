Winter skin: Body Creams to soothe and hydrate

They may not be the most glamorous of items, but old-school body creams have had some modern updates.

There is a scene in the wonderful film The Eyes of Tammy Faye where Jessica Chastain, as the titular character, is lying in bed slathering on moisturiser - or “all that goopy stuff” as husband Jim describes it.

“Well, it's better than spending the night with an alligator,” jokes Tammy, as she applies another layer to her hands, arms, feet and legs.

Of all the beauty lessons from the film - and boy, there are plenty - a religious commitment to moisturising is one we can all appreciate. And as beauty’s focus on skincare continues to reach new obsessive heights, it makes sense that attention turns to the rest of the body.

As we head into winter, when cooler temperatures and wind can cause uneven texture, dry elbows and flaky shins, an intensely rich body moisturiser will become your go-to.

There tend to be a few loyal camps: rich butters or creams, versus light lotions or oils. Intensive thick creams are ideal for those with very dry skin, or simply who prefer the ritual of applying something they can see.

They also have some nostalgic connotations. Growing up, it may have been the fruity smell of The Body Shop’s body butters - mango, coconut or strawberry being my scents of choice as a teen - lingering long after application, or Kiehls’ iconic cocoa butter scented Crème de Corps.

Today there are plenty of new variations on the classics, and other new innovations and antioxidant-rich ingredients that up the moisture ante - without the stickiness or “goop”.

CeraVe isn’t new, but newish to New Zealand; a no-frills brand with a cult-like following for its intensive, unscented moisturising for those with sensitive skin.

Sol de Janeiro is known for its scented body butters in sunny yellow bottles - the Bum Bum Cream its most famous - with its latest hydrating release, the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, formulated to stimulate skin’s collagen with cacay oil acting as an alternative to retinol (plus it smells like Brazilian jasmine and pink dragonfruit).

Fenty Beauty’s Butta Drop is all about the decadence of application, made from shea and mango butter, plus seven nourishing essential oils and a tropical fruit and flower inspired scent.

Local brand Tronque launched last year with a focus on “below-the-neck” body care, with a tight edit of products including a “firming” body butter featuring a blend of actives, local wakame seaweed, whipped high MGO mānuka honey and oils and butters.

And like many other of these new body moisturiser releases, there’s a focus on nice, luxe packaging - the type of jar you’ll happily leave out on display, rather than leaving to gather dust at the back of your bathroom cupboard like the body butters of yore.