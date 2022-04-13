Harry Says: How to get expensive-looking hair, without the maintenance

The best hair colour is the one people think grew out of your head.

OPINION: I grew my first grey hairs when I was in year 10. They were hidden around the back of my head, which is just as well because getting my mum to let me dye my hair at that age would have been quite a negotiation.

The greys spread, of course, but so did my capacity for making my own decisions regarding my hair.

These days I’m in the salon every six weeks or so to get my roots done, which may go some way to explaining why 90 percent of my new workmates didn’t realise I’m not a natural redhead.

We were chatting about our weekend plans the other day and I said I was due for a colour, and all but one of them was shocked to hear I pay handsomely for mine.

Immediately I thought, I need to tell my hairdresser. She’s going to be thrilled: what a compliment to her work. But I also don’t think she would be surprised.

When I was last in, we were talking about how these days, no-one wants high-maintenance hair. That means wearable, flattering cuts for one thing - when I was talking about layers the other week, I think I was really onto something - and it also means colour that doesn’t ask too much of its wearer.

Frequent, heavy-duty appointments are not the move.

After two years at home, we’re off scalp bleaches and cuts that need to be trimmed every time you change your sheets. Another hairdresser friend says she sees most of her regulars every eight or 10 weeks instead of every six. At this stage, my regular touch-ups make me an outlier.

Kate Green/Getty Images Post-pandemic means wearable, flattering cuts for one thing and it also means colour that doesn’t ask too much of its wearer.

What’s right on trend is the colour itself. Apparently, all anyone wants is an expensive blonde or expensive brunette, and I have the red version.

This means it is less about the price of your appointment and more about the look of it: dimensional, believable colour that has depth and variation, but looks to the casual observer as if it grew that way naturally. Unless they look at your eyebrows, they’ll never know.

This makes sense to me. I’m less interested in looking current than I am in looking good. Less editorial, more easygoing. For once, that’s actually what the trend is.

If this is all sounding pretty appealing, you’ll want to ask your hairdresser for highlights and lowlights that don’t wind up too far from your base colour. How they achieve that is up to them, but there will very likely be a toner involved to tie the look together. Ask for the natural colour of the luckiest person alive.

Then, once you have it, you’ll want to maintain it. There’s no substitute for a salon visit (I think various lockdowns have taught us all this) but a good toning treatment will take you a lot of the way there.

The Evo Fabuloso range is excellent. The Cool Brown and Platinum Blonde shades, both $47, are most popular.

For warmer-toned blondes, the Mr. Smith Pigment in Honey Blonde, $55, is equally sensational. These treatments take the place of your conditioner, and are best left in for a few minutes and used weekly.

They add a little colour into your hair, so they’re ideal for a few weeks after your appointment when you’re no longer feeling quite so glossy. After all, you want to stay looking expensive.