The best beauty looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022

The Cannes Film Festival ends this weekend, wrapping up a fortnight of major fashion (and film) moments.

As with any event that draws in the world's biggest film stars at their glamorous best, there was also no shortage of noteworthy beauty looks on display.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Elle Fanning attends the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals.

From Julianne Moore’s smokey bronze eyes and Elle Fanning’s playfully pretty pink cheeks to Petra Nemcová’s aquamarine eyelids, the festival attendants really brought their game faces.

As the red carpet gets rolled up for another year, let's take a look back at some beauty looks we’ll be trying to recreate for the rest of the year.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Berry pouts were all over Cannes this year and actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal's raspberry version is particularly enviable. A real reminder that a bold lip is often all you need to look ‘done’.

Margaret Qualley

For her Cannes debut, Margaret Qualley brought big bow energy to the premiere of her new film, Stars At Noon. As is fitting for a Chanel ambassador, Qualley kept it classically chic in the beauty department, opting for brushed-up brows and a timeless deep red lip. A loose natural ponytail let that giant black organza ribbon do all the talking.

Julianne Moore

Not many people could wear a 35,53-carat emerald Bulgari necklace and not have it pull all focus away from your face, but Julianne Moore is not many people.

The soft eyeshadow in a rusty shade brings draws the eyes face ward and brings out Moore's signature red locks. This makeup masterclass is the work of Vietnamese Canadian makeup artist Hung Vanngo who also works with JLo, Elsa Hosk and Selena Gomez.

Eva Longoria, Amy Jackson and Helena Gatsby

Getty images Centre parted buns at Cannes.

If there was a formula that dictated this year’s Cannes’ beauty looks it would be this: hair pulled back into centre-parted bun, sculpted cheeks, bright lip and a pair of kilowatt earrings.

Eva Longoria, Amy Jackson, and Helena Gatsby all donned the look to great effect. Keep the pairing in you back pocket for the next time you’re at a loss for what to do.

Elle Fanning

You could argue the appeal of Elle Fanning's youthful look is really her bright and ultra healthy skin, but that little bit of rosy blush across apples of her cheeks and the fluttery eyelashes get her fresh as a daisy look over the line. Her pink beaded hair bow matches her Giorgio Armani gown to perfection.

Maye Musk

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Maye Musk wearing Chopard.

Maybe it's winter's arrival, maybe it's the return of every other 90s trend, but one look at Maye Musk's beautifully rich berry lips had us googling "are goths back?". We're not complaining if they are.

Grace Elizabeth

American model Grace Elizabeth's hairstyle at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere is proof that the wet hair look is still going strong.

The model is actually rocking a thick fringe at the moment but her hairdresser Peter Lux opted to gel it back and to the side for this look, and it turned out to be a solid choice.

In March, Auckland hairstylist Lauren Gunn let us in on an expert tip for trying the look at home – "use lube". Do with that information what you will.

Rebecca Hall

Cannes jury member Rebecca Hall has been a standout in the fashion field this festival, delivering a handful of stellar outfits each with equally interesting beauty elements to match. But its this metallic eye look, from the Elvis premiere, that we'll be referencing when we put need some glam inspiration.

The creamy gunmetal eyeshadow, brought right around the eye is simple but eyecatching, try Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick in Amethyst, $47.

Petra Němcová

Petra Němcová is a Czech-born model, television presenter and in our eyes, a walking endorsement for bright blue eyeshadow.

In a year when understated beauty was the predominant mood, it was so refreshing to see Němcová buck the trend and have fun with bold colour. The skilfully blending of the yellow and blue tones ensure the look reads playful and not parrot.