To the uninitiated this feels an impossible feat to pull off at home. Nail artist Tanya Barlow is here to hold your (manicured) hand through the process.

*Tanya Barlow is an Auckland-based makeup and nail artist.

If you’re consuming nail content as much as I am, you’ve probably noticed an influx of long, extravagant, eye-wateringly expensive statement manicures around.

I’m looking at you Machine Gun Kelly, sporting a US$30k diamond encrusted manicure for the Billboard Music Awards!

Granted, it’s an extreme example, and he does plan to upcycle those 880 diamonds into a collection of limited-edition rings, with proceeds going to charity. But it’s just one high-profile sign that plain nails are on the out.

Not only are diamantes, pearls and silver chromed details trending, there’s an influx of Ed Hardy-inspired crosses and a Gothic/Biker/Glam aesthetic floating about - the echo of the Y2K aesthetic coming back to haunt us.

Annice Lyn/Getty Images A manicure design inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game.

What we used to consider cringe is now cool again. Suddenly, the minimalist stone/cream/beige/baby pink hygge aesthetic has been taken over by maximalism, and I am absolutely here for it.

Music award shows aside, why are extravagant nails becoming such a thing? Much like the lipstick effect of the 1930s, with lipstick and cosmetic sales skyrocketing after times of hardship or recession, consumers seeking a touch of accessible luxury are treating themselves to fancy nails, too.

It makes sense that following (and during) this pandemic, the desire for glamour, self-expression and escapism through fashion has returned.

After being cooped up for so long during lockdowns, with comfort taking precedence over style (tie-dye jumpers and tracksuits anyone?), there’s an increased desire for extravagance and dressing up now that we can leave our house again. I’ve definitely found myself dressing up fancier than I used to, to pop into the supermarket or a café.

That has also translated into expressing ourselves through statement nails, with a desire to treat ourselves to long talons and exciting nail art.

I’ve noticed an influx of clients veering away from minimalism, nude nails or simple block colours, and embracing the ‘extra’ and pushing the limits of nail art - from lipstick-shaped nails (an extra long square nail, filed at a diagonal on the top) to details like dangling chains, nail piercings, scattered pearls, and sculpted 3D designs.

More is more, and I don’t think it’s stopping any time soon. Here’s what to look out for, if you’re wanting to give the extravagant nail art trend a go: