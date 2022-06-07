Lunchtime Shop: Five of the best mascaras under $50

We sought out a handful of mascara recommendations to keep your lashes looking their best all day long.

Shopping for a new mascara can be bamboozling. Do you want to lengthen, lift, volumise, curl or separate your lashes? Should you be reaching for a formula that’s waterproof or trying something tubular? What’s the best type of wand for your eye shape?

If you don’t think mascara makes that much of a difference, you’ve clearly never gone into the office without it and been asked if you’re feeling OK because you look a little ‘sick’ or ‘tired’.

To narrow down your options, we asked five people to share their go-to mascara picks so that you too can keep your lashes looking their best all day long.

READ MORE:

* Shop: Five of the best full coverage undies

* 7 of the best in beauty new releases

* Winter skin: It's time for serious and sustained hydration

* Harry Says: Save your money, makeup artists swear by these affordable products



Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift, $26

I don’t wear mascara regularly and over the years have tried a range of expensive fancy ones as well as cost-effective supermarket purchases. Honestly, I haven’t noticed a huge difference in the quality.

The one I’m using at the moment is a trusty Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift which has a nice wide brush and doesn’t seem to clog or stick together on my lashes.

Also, it’s super easy to wipe off my cheek without leaving marks when I inevitably make a mistake with the wand. And it comes off really easily too, without a need for special eye makeup remover. A big plus at the end of the night when taking your makeup off feels unreasonably hard. - Kerryanne Nelson

Max Factor 2000 Calorie Lash, $27

I know, I know… 1995 called, and they want their clumpy eyelashes back, right? While it’s true I have been using this brand since some time in the 90s, it’s not true that it clumps - unless you put 50 layers of it on like we used to back in the day.

This supermarket brand is still the best, darkest black I can find, and the only one in this price bracket I’ve ever found that doesn’t give me 5pm panda eyes just from smiling. If you’re a greasy gal who dearly loves to laugh, like me, you’ll love it. - Kylie Klein-Nixon

Maybelline The Colossal Volum' Express Mascara, $25

I’m all for affordability and accessibility, and I find this mascara ticks all the boxes for my thin, long and very straight lashes. I need volume and this brings my lashes to life.

The formula applies thick but not clumpy, and the best thing is that there’s limited smudging throughout the day. - Jade Ingram

Kevyn Aucoin Curling Mascara, $46

This is one of those ‘tubing’ mascaras (latex-based) that create little tubes over your eyelashes and once dried, the formula won’t smudge one bit.

I love it because it acts like a waterproof mascara and holds a curl really well, but comes off easily at the end of the day just with warm water and a gentle rub. If you haven’t tried a tubing formula before, I highly recommend this one! - Lara Daly

Innisfree Skinny Microcara Zero, $19

As someone with hooded eyes and oily skin, I spend my life looking for a mascara that I can apply without it transferring onto my lids and won’t budge once it’s on there.

Recently I've been enjoying the Skinny Microcara Zero by Korean beauty brand Innisfree. It comes with a superfine 14mm micro-wand that means can get right into my lashes to coat them without smudging.

It’s best for people who like a natural lash look – it’s not going to give you long dramatic lashes, but it also won't give you panda eyes, and that’s enough for me. – Tyson Beckett