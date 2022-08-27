Makeup-free Miss England contestant makes history

Melisa Raouf said she started wearing makeup at a young age and only recently became comfortable going bare faced.

A 20-year-old student has become the first person to compete in the Miss England beauty pageant without makeup in the event’s entire 94-year history.

Melisa Raouf, a politics student from south London, appeared bare-faced in the semi-finals of the competition in London this week, making it through to the final round.

Raouf told the UK’s Independent newspaper that doing so meant a lot to her as she believed many girls feel pressured to wear makeup.

“If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup,” she told the newspaper. “Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique.”

Raouf said she had only recently begun to feel comfortable without makeup as “I never felt I met beauty standards”.

In a recent Instagram post, she said she was “so happy” to take part in the “empowering” competition, writing that she was “accepting and embracing blemishes every time everywhere”.

While Miss England organisers introduced a makeup-free modelling round to the competition in 2019, this is the first time a contestant has chosen to forgo makeup completely.

Raouf said she found the experience “daunting but amazing”, and had received many messages from women and girls who have said she has helped them feel more confident in themselves.

Raouf will compete against 40 other women in the final round of the competition in October.

Miss England organiser Angie Beasley told the Independent she wished Raouf the best of luck.

“I’m all for make up to enhance your natural beauty but there’s no need for youngsters to wear it so thick that it looks like a mask,” she said.