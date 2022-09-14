Harry Says: No need to buy me presents, I’m a master of of self-gifting

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION:I first heard of the five love languages from an evangelical pastor at a wedding I went to when I was about 19. The couple have long since divorced - they were also about 19 - but honestly I don’t think it was because they didn’t pay enough attention to his speech.

If you’re not familiar, the idea is that there are five ways of expressing love, and if you can figure out which one means the most to your partner, you’re guaranteed lasting happiness.

There are four normal ones: quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and words of affirmation, all of which sound pretty good to most people. And then there’s receiving gifts, which everyone ranks last because they don’t want to come off as grasping and materialistic. Fair enough, too. A relationship is not a transaction.

On top of that, I’m an adult with a job. If I spot a dress I want, or decide I can’t live without linen sheets, I can umm and ahh for a day or two and then simply make the purchase. It doesn’t leave me with a lot to point people towards when my birthday rolls around, but honestly I think that’s fine. If you’re out of high school, it’s a bit undignified to issue a list of demands.

READ MORE:

* How to achieve the trending 'Botticelli bob'

* Harry Says: Lessons from ditching 90% of my makeup

* What beauty products to pack for your European holiday

* Nine celebratory fragrances to capture the party season



That doesn’t mean I’m against celebrating, of course. It’s my birthday next week, and I’ll be putting on a cute little outfit and sipping cocktails, as is my right. I won’t be banning anyone from turning up with a present, but I also won’t be expecting it. My friends don’t need to spend their money on stuff I don’t need - that’s my job.

For example, DS & Durga’s Bowmakers perfume, $289. I have been going to visit this in store for years, and my love of it hasn’t faded. Warm, woody, and evocative, it smells like a story. It’s also that little bit too pricey for me to buy it just because. The brand says it's meant to smell like the opening of a violin case, which I find romantic in the extreme. One for men with great taste, and women like me who often prefer men’s scents.

If I decide that’s a bit too much to spend, I might instead opt for the diptyque Eau Capitale Solid Perfume, $99. This is packaging to die for: elegant and cool, the kind of thing you can imagine Charlotte Gainsbourg carrying around in a battered old Birkin. Blessedly, the perfume within lives up to the exterior. Eau Capitale is mossy and natural with just enough rose. Lush.

Hourglass products are just about uniformly excellent, but they’re pricey enough that I don’t often buy them. For a self-gift, they’re exactly right, and lately I’ve had my eye on their Vanish Blush Stick, $78, in the pretty, berry-toned Adore shade. For true champagne-taste indulgence, apply with the Rae Morris Deluxe Kabuki Brush, $115.

As if I could get through a whole column without recommending a couple of products for thick, dry hair. The 500ml size of the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, $179, is a treat that you can almost justify as a saving. This pre-shampoo treatment is restorative and hydrating, ideal on brittle, tired hair.

So too is the Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, $91. Again, you couldn’t call that an everyday price point, but few hair oils are quite so lovely to use. Made with jasmine and edelweiss, it smells like heaven, and is beautiful as an overnight treatment or used more sparingly on your finished style. As a bonus, it offers heat protection.