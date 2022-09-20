Harry Says: The case for leaving your skin alone

If you believe the internet, full-coverage foundation is dead and buried. We’re all trying to be Hailey Bieber, allegedly, and look like glazed donuts with glossy skin and no visible makeup. I’m not sure of the cut-through this has in real life.

My work team of five is split between two who wear a full face every day and two who have been working on the same bottle of foundation since before the pandemic, because they wear it so rarely. I’m somewhere in the middle: always at least a tinted lip balm, concealer, mascara and blush, and often more.

You have to do two things for that minimal-makeup look to work. Firstly: lower the expectations of those around you. If you always wear a decent amount of makeup and then one day you stop, people will ask if you’re feeling alright.

You’ll be pissed off: you’re fine, you just stayed in bed an extra 15 minutes that morning. But if people are used to seeing you all-but-bare-faced, the comments will only come on the odd day you put in a bit more effort. You’ll be told you look fabulous. Much less infuriating.

Secondly, you have to look after your skin. It’s much easier to pull off a low-coverage look when the skin beneath is clear and glowy, though of course, that can be a pretty tall order in itself. Worse still is the fact that trying too hard to achieve good skin can have the opposite result. If you’re even a little sensitive and you layer up too many active skin care products, you’ll wind up red, flustered, spotty and peeling, with your skin barrier impaired and your ego in shreds.

I speak from experience: no one product is to blame, but I’ve recently given myself a mild case of perioral dermatitis by trying too many things at once. This is an occupational hazard, and it’s one I’ve run into before without dire consequences, but you wouldn’t call it ideal.

This kind of skin sensitivity always reminds me of the merits of doing less. All the retinoids and Vitamin C serums in the world are no good if they’re stressing skin out and causing inflammation. There’s a strong case to be made for leaving your skin alone, aside from making sure it’s clean, hydrated, and protected from the sun.

That’s exactly what I’ll be doing until the angry little patch on my chin clears up, and when I do get back into more active skincare, I’ll be taking a cycled approach. This is a bit of a trend at the moment - search that phrase on Tiktok and you’ll find countless videos with hundreds of thousands of views. However, it’s also just common sense. In skin cycling, you exfoliate one night, use a retinoid the next, and then give your skin a break from actives for two nights to let it recover.

For me, that’s likely to mean Medik8 Press & Glow, $69, on night one, followed by the Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir, $143, on night two. With two or three nights of just cleanser and moisturiser, maybe The Ordinary Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, $17, I’ll be ready to start again.

The benefits here are pretty obvious: you’re giving your skin all the care it needs, without going so hard as to irritate it. Think of it as rest days between workouts. If you did a heavy weights class and hill sprints every day, you’d be pretty exhausted and injury-prone. A slow, steady approach with consistency and care will always get better results in the long run.