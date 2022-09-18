Watch how to create a joyful makeup look for spring

Watch the tutorial below to see makeup artist Lara Daly create a playful spring makeup look on model Kirana Gaeta.

Wake up and smell the jasmine - it’s time to emerge from the depths of gremlin girl winter and welcome the spring sunshine. While our wardrobes are usually the first thing to get a seasonal overhaul, makeup is another way to easily bring some renewed joy back into your life.

While most people are confident with a warm-toned eye (think golds and browns), cool-toned hues are having a moment, thanks to Y2K trends bringing lilac eyeshadow and colourful mascara back in the spotlight.

Standing opposite on the colour wheel, cool tones will especially make brown and green eyes pop. For a modern spin, skip the shimmer and keep the rest of your makeup minimal and fresh.

Watch our step-by-step video tutorial below to recreate this joyful violet-toned eye you could wear to work, or the club. The mix of lilac, burgundy and blue mascara defines the eyes, and when the sun (or dance floor) light hits, a playful wink of blue on the lashes. Fun!