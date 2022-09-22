Brad Pitt insists that his newly launched skincare line isn't a joke

Launching a line of skincare products the actor refused to demonstrate how the products should be used or talking about his personal skincare regimen.

Actor Brad Pitt has joined ranks of Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Pharrell Williams, Travis Barker, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Drake, Emma Chamberlain and Kylie Jenner as the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand.

Launching Le Domaine, a line of science-meets-nature genderless skincare products, with an exclusive interview with Vogue, the 58-year-old actor refused to demonstrate how the products should be used or talking about his personal skincare regimen.

“I wouldn’t know how to do that, unless it was a comedy,” Pitt said, laughing. He did however insist his products actually work and that the proof was all over his face.

“I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered.”

Once upon a time celebrity involvement in the beauty world was mainly limited to being the face of a brand or releasing a fragrance. Pitt became the first male face of Chanel’s No.5 perfume in 2012, but attitudes have changed, and Pitt is dipping a tentative toe in the market.

“When I started out it seemed shameful to do a commercial, for some reason. You were called a sell-out.” Pitt told Vogue.

“And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way. And I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire.”

Inspired by the success of his ex-girlfriend’s empire, Pitt is taking a (grape) leaf out of Paltrow’s book.

His line utilises grape-based antioxidants harvested from vines and fruits produced at Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard he and Angelina Jolie bought together in 2008 and are now embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over.

The cosmetics venture might be new to Pitt, but the inclusion of grape derived ingredients in skincare is nothing revolutionary.

Caudalie, a French skincare company known products harnessing extracts from Bordeaux grape and grapevines, put their first products on the market in 1995, the same year Pitt and Paltrow started dating after they met on the set of the neo-noir psychological crime thriller Se7en.

When Caudalie were developing their brand almost three decades ago, they worked with a professor and pharmacy director from the University of Bordeaux.

Pitt is treading a similar path, engaging University of Bordeaux Professor of Oenology Pierre-Louis Teissedre, to identify which grape varieties have the most relevant antioxidant properties.

The result is a line of four products with are sold in refillable bottles topped with wooden caps recycled from old wine casks.