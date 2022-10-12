Harry Says: How to be the perfect wedding plus-one

How to be the perfect wedding plus-one? Be helpful, friendly, and present, but never at the absolute centre of things.

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION:The first step to success when attending a wedding where you literally only know your partner is to suss the dress code. How dressy do you need to go? What’s the right mark to hit? You don’t want to show up in jeans, but equally uncomfortable is realising you’ve given it way more juice than you needed to.

The next step is to ask about your new potential friends and enemies. Is the groom’s sister extremely cool? Is the best man best avoided? Will the world’s most boring man be attending? Are any aunties known QAnon enthusiasts? Does anyone’s soul leave their body after their third wine?

You need to know about them. Get names and descriptions ahead of time. These are crucial insights, and you should obtain them in the car on the way to the venue, if not before.

On the day, you want to be helpful, friendly, and present, but never at the absolute centre of things. Chat, ask questions, and tell stories; fetch people drinks and tell the bride how fab she looks. Do not dominate the conversation or the area in front of the bar. Think of this like a work Christmas party: you cannot be the drunkest person in the room.

You want to look sensational, but not over the top. It’s a special occasion, but it’s not your birthday. Opt for soft waves in your hair, light coverage on your skin, a bit of definition around the eyes, and a lip colour you can reapply without a mirror (Try Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint, $65).

Or, you know, do a perfectly slick bun, a smokey eye, and a bright red lip. I’m not the boss of you and there are absolutely weddings where that would be bang on. But if we’re talking in general terms, you want to go for polished and pretty rather than eye-catching and editorial. This will, by the way, make you feel much more comfortable in a crowd of strangers. Knowing you look event-appropriate is supremely reassuring in an uncertain social situation.

Start with the Make Up For Ever Watertone Skin-Perfecting Tint Foundation, $73. This is one of those thin, runny foundations that offers coverage without any added bulk: it’s buildable, glowy and hydrating. Plus, it lasts. I wore this foundation to a wedding in sunny, humid Queensland recently and got a solid ten hours of wear out of it.

That was definitely helped by my generous but strategic application of MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Spray, $50. I like to lightly spritz my foundation and concealer with this hydrating, makeup-extending mist before blending, and then again once I’ve done everything apart from mascara. I don’t bother with this for a random Tuesday in the office, but for an all-day and all-evening event like a wedding, it’s a must. This is how you get your makeup to look sheer and natural, but last.

Speaking of natural, for a bronzer that never reads orange or muddy, look to the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, $81. Available in four shades, this cream bronzer applies beautifully, blends seamlessly, and gives a sheer, warm glow to the skin. Minimise your packing and use it as eyeshadow, too. With a little bronze shimmer and liner over the top, you have a wedding-ready eye look in about 45 seconds.

Last up is the RMS beauty "Re" Dimension Hydra Powder Blush, $48. This is a cut above most powder blushes: blendable, pigmented and glowy. Expect the look of a liquid blush without the hassle. And also expect to cry at the wedding, even if you don’t know the couple.