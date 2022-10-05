Black and Latina women know Hailey Bieber's 'brownie glazed lips' look is nothing new

Hailey Bieber showed off her beauty look in a video captioned "ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips"

A Hailey Bieber beauty look is trending again, but this time for all the wrong reasons.

Bieber recently posted a video to her TikTok account debuting her latest makeup fascination with the caption, “ready for all the fall [sic] things including brownie glazed lips”.

You may not have heard the term ‘brownie glazed lips’ before, but you’ve likely seen the look – it features, as seen on Bieber, thick brown lip liner and a clear glaze over the top, and was very popular in the 1990s. The initial video, and another Bieber posted showing how she created the lip look, have been viewed over 23 million times.

But many fellow TikTokers have criticised Bieber for failing to appropriately credit the source of inspiration or acknowledge its long association with people of colour – especially Black and Latina women in the 90s.

Users from these communities say that Bieber attempting to popularise the liner and gloss combination is another instance where a trend or technique is derided when popular only within communities of colour or low social economic status, but seen as fashionable when adopted by those who meet Eurocentric beauty standards.

TikToker user @Benulus posted a video online airing “Y’all s..t on my lips every single time I post. But a white woman does it, it’s gonna become a trend,” she said.

“Yeah, I’m so flattered that Hailey Bieber always gets inspired by my community, by the POC community, but it just irks me that because she’s done it now, it’s gonna become so trendy.”

Bieber, who is part Brazilian on her mother’s side and identifies as a white woman, has bonafide influence in the online beauty realm, particularly on TikTok. In July, ‘donut glazed nails’ trended after she shared a video of her own pearlescent nails to Instagram, and a month earlier she launched her skincare range Rhode focused on a similar dewy trend, ‘donut glazed skin’, with products quickly selling out. At one point the line’s hero product, a Peptide Glazing Fluid, had an amassed waitlist of over 100,000 people.

There is an opportunity for Bieber to monetise this latest look as well. The 'gloss' she used as the glaze in the lip look is the Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment, which is currently sold out. The videos she made featuring the look were posted two weeks before Bieber announced the product was being restocked on her website.

Speaking to Diet Prada about how the lip liner look was originally popularised, Sir John (Beyonce’s makeup artist and also creative director at L’Oréal Paris USA) noted that the issue lay less in Bieber’s use of the technique, and more in that when not presented within a full cultural context, audiences who don’t know their history miss an opportunity for education.

“All you had was a lip liner and a clear gloss back in the day,” he said of the beauty scene in the 90s. “We had to be creative and try things in an unorthodox way because of the lack of products for Black and Brown people.”

This is, he says, a reminder of the importance of making sure minority voices are placed at the centre of the conversation. “Everyone feels like they found gold for the first time. That's why we need to look and say, 'hey, we've been here'.”

“When it was on my sisters or my mom, and in Black and Latino communities, it was seen as ghetto,” he said. “Now that it's on white bodies, it's seen as ‘fashionable’.”

Sir John says that it shouldn’t be the responsibility of Black and Latino people to point out the influence of their cultures when they transcend into the mainstream.

“When you have a megaphone that goes out to millions of young, impressionable people, it's your job to know,” Sir John advised.

Bieber seems to have moved on from the conversation and the look: she’s now sporty a super glossy black manicure and a red plum lips.