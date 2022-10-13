How to curl your hair, without using any electricity

Would you pay £500 ($1000NZD) for a gadget to give your hair lustrous waves? If that seems like a lot, then a competitor brand has recently launched a hairstyling tool at the ‘bargain’ price of £200 ($400). You’d have to use them every day for a very long time to get a reasonable ‘cost-per-curl’ value.

And with households facing soaring energy costs, finding ways to consume less power also includes our hair and beauty regimes.

But there’s good news for those looking to save money and maintain a glamorous hairstyle. No-heat, no-electricity curling techniques are going viral on sites such as TikTok – following a boom in DIY beauty trends during lockdown.

And that doesn’t mean old-fashioned rollers, which in my experience require all sorts of acrobatic contortions to get hair into the required sections, and end up creating a tangled mess anyway.

The methods being shared online require no rollers, tongs or electricity, and can curl hair at any length, and will do so even while you sleep. The idea is to use anything from a professional curling ‘noodle’ to a ribbon or even the belt from your bathrobe (yes, really) in damp hair.

You wrap around in sections and leave the style to set overnight or for a few hours. The effect creates professional-looking waves with all the bounce and gloss you’d expect from a salon blow-dry. I tried it and can vouch for how well it works. (More mature readers may already be familiar with ‘rags’ or similar, of course, but they’re back!)

The hairdresser and co-founder of beauty brand Silke, Maria Sotiriou, explains. “Heatless styling is a really useful styling trick. You can create natural-looking curls and by minimising heat use from tools, look after your hair health too.” Silke products include a heatless curling kit and silky turbans to hold everything in place while it creates waves.

Using a dry oil smoothes the hair follicles and leaves lasting shine. The trick is to then let your hair air dry to around 50 per cent, so it’s still a little damp but not sopping wet. Once you’ve used the ‘noodle’ or dressing gown tie, you need to leave it in for a minimum of four hours or, better still, overnight.

Once you’ve released the curls, finish with a texturising spray or a soft-hold hairspray to give your curls staying power - no electricity required.

Try these three ways to style your hair without heat.

The Noodle

Best for: Glamorous waves on mid-length hair

How to: Part your damp, freshly-washed hair in two sections. This means down the middle-parting and back towards the nape of the neck. Lay the hair noodle on the top of your head, with an equal amount of length of noodle on either side. Clip it into place with a large claw clip.

With the piece of hair closest to your parting, begin wrapping your hair around the curler, and carry on working your way down your hairline until all the hair is wrapped around the noodle, and tie at the end. Leave the noodle in for at least four hours until your hair is fully dried.

The dressing gown tie or ribbon

Best for: Shorter hairstyles and committed DIYers

How to: The method for using a dressing gown or ribbon in the hair is similar to the way you’d use a noodle, but it’s even more important to fix the ribbon at the top of the head with a claw clip, so it doesn’t slide across the head.

Once you’ve twisted the hair around the two sections, you can remove the clip. The beauty of using a ribbon is that it’s much easier to work on shorter hair lengths.

JASON SOUTH/Supplied Big hair is back, with influencers ditching heating tools for retro rollers, curling ribbons and lo-fi tools your grandmother used.

Pigtail braids

Best for: Seriously long hair and a crimped effect

How to: I use this heatless method of styling at least once a week. I’ve found the key to a lasting, frizz-free look is all in the prep, whatever the curling method. In freshly-washed hair, apply a few drops of a smoothing hair oil such as the fantastic Healing Oil by Virtue.

Add to the mid-lengths and end of the hair, to keep any frizz at bay. Once your hair is around 50 per cent dry, then plait the two sections and leave overnight.

Your tool kit