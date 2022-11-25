Monday haircare co-founder Jaimee Lupton on controlling what she can

While ‘wellness’ has become a loaded buzzword in recent years, and one that is linked to feeling ‘less than’ to keep us on the hamster wheel of buying, we all still want to feel good.

Jaimee Lupton co-founded Monday haircare with her partner, Zuru’s Nick Mowbray, in March 2020 just as Aotearoa was going into lockdown. “We pitched into Walmart, Target, CVS and Costco in the US from zoom during lockdown.”

24 months on and the range has sold 12 million bottles through 23 countries. Jaimee, who has been open about fertility challenges and heartbreak, runs a global team spanning time zones across Auckland, LA, Sydney, Shanghai and Shenzhen and constantly juggles the challenge of running a fast-growing FMCG business with a need to look after herself.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

I co-founded Monday with my real life partner. So those boundaries are extremely blurred. We talk about it at the dinner table, we talk about it late at night, we're talking about it in the weekend - a hobby of ours is walking the supermarket aisles, which is sad, but you learn a lot. We do work a lot. This is 100% a work in progress for both of us. We’re always saying “let’s not talk about work” but more often than not we are.

What time do you wake up?

7.30am. I'm not an early riser. Anything before then for me is a no. On weekends I can be found in bed after 10am, especially if it’s been a busy week.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I do reformer pilates from home every other day with Anna Miles who is incredible. I need to do one-on-one classes to keep me accountable.

Do you use supplements?

Along with a Dose & Co. collagen supplement I take the Women’s Multi from Health By Habit as an all-rounder. I also take Vitamin D and Magnesium to help with sleep, and every other month I do a Myers Cocktail IV. I try to eat really well; when I eat well I feel a lot better.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

Wellness by Jess is my naturopath. I've been seeing her for a couple of years now, she's always letting me know what I should be doing and what I should be taking.

My friend Madeleine Walker is always telling me to switch off and take some time for myself. She once told me that sleep before midnight is the most important sleep. So I do try and get as many hours as I can before 12am.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

Family, because I never feel like I’m spending enough time with them. I don’t have children yet, so I don’t get the ‘mum guilt’ but I definitely get ‘family guilt’.

It’s hard running a global business: we’re in 14 markets across many time zones and are gearing up to launch several new products and brands, which means constant calls, emails and planning as we scale the business. Working with your partner is also not for the faint of heart.

I've had a pretty stressful year this year, personally. I'm looking to start a family, and that’s a big goal I can't control. I'm a self diagnosed control freak. And it's positive in some aspects and then negative in others.

When you don't have any control [over a situation], it's about focusing on what you can. It's also important that my team is happy. One of the biggest stresses I would say is building a good team and making sure that team is happy.

And what do you do to manage it?

Forced time off! If I see my laptop I'm always drawn to work to check emails or just message someone so if I put it away where I can't see it that always helps. If I can’t step away from my laptop or phone I’ll at least try to work from a new place or from a different perspective.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

My partner's a night owl and that causes some tension in our household. By the time we finish debriefing on the day we really do go to bed quite late. If I get to sleep before midnight I’m happy, but 11pm is my sweet spot. I sleep well once I’m asleep.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I’ve been trying to read more, so I’ve been reading Anna: The Biography by fashion journalist Amy Odell. When I fail at reading, my guilty pleasure is reality TV (I love watching The Kardashians, obviously, we partner with Khloe for another one of our brands, Dose & Co) or scrolling the Monday TikTok account.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

I’m a huge fan of self-care, and especially love facials. The sculpting facial massage by Olga at Face Up Beauty in Grey Lynn is nothing short of incredible. Before seeing her I never knew how much stress and tension I was holding in my face. I always fall asleep!

Massages are another way I really switch off. I often go to Spring Spa in Ponsonby for lymphatic drainage (I see Nikki) or get a mobile massage to home. I spend anywhere from $500 to $1000 a month.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

Owning a business, failure is just part of it, and you have to get comfortable with failing in order to not be paralysed by it. It’s really not about if you will fail (because you will in lots of little ways) but how you move forward from that failure. Perhaps my advice is moving on as quickly as you can so that you don’t have the chance to dwell or let it impact your sense of self.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

Monday has around 30 team members now, and I’m very human in my leadership approach with them, so if something is happening in their personal lives I try to support them as much as possible.

I like to think I hire extremely well and have found everyone to really embrace and care about our long-term vision, and I like to show them the same care in return. [All employees] get an annual $500 wellness benefit they can use for things like massages, facials, physio, whatever they want to, that's going to make them feel better.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

I’ve had a pretty hard year personally and have realised how crucial mental and physical wellbeing is, not just for me but for those around me, so the next little while for me is going to be about prioritising what’s important.

As any business owner can tell you, it’s really difficult to switch off and take time out. I find that difficult, but mental health and self-care isn’t a race–it’s something you have to work at to make sure you’re waking up a better version of yourself every day. Am I showing up a better more balanced person? That’s been my number one goal this year.