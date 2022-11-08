Harry Says: Even with makeup, everything old is new again

Fashion moves on a 20-year cycle, and I’m 32, which means I’m old enough to see teenagers dressing like the people I thought were cool as a kid.

I spotted a head-to-toe re-creation of the outfit Julia Stiles wears to dance on a table in 10 Things I Hate About You walking up Melbourne’s Lygon Street last week. If she’d had a copy of The Bell Jar sticking out of her bag I would have thought it was a costume, but really and truly, low-rise jeans and leather trench coats are back in style.

This blast from the past made me think about my own style history, from the Karen Walker axe necklace I wore each day for the best part of a decade to the sheer Moochi slip dresses I partied in for years.

I’ve written before about my years dressing up as Alexa Chung in sheer tights and denim cutoffs. Let’s just say there were varying levels of success with these looks.

And then, of course, there’s the makeup. MAC was the first brand I shopped with any regularity, thanks at least initially to a friend who used to do body-painting jobs for them and got paid in product. It was through her that I discovered Face and Body Foundation ($82), and more than a decade on, it’s still a product I repurchase regularly. Their now-discontinued Plushlash mascara will be forever missed.

For a true nostalgia hit, though, think about their Strobe Cream, $71. I remember none of us quite knew what to do with this product – was it a liquid highlighter, a moisturiser, a primer? Looking back, I can understand our confusion, as it’s all of these.

By definition a face cream, it also thrives when mixed into foundation or tapped over makeup on your cheekbones. If you watched even a single beauty YouTube video in 2012, you know about this product. I’m here to tell you it still goes hard.

As does the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $45. I remember seeing various shades of this product in the bathrooms of the richest girls I knew at uni, but my pick was always the perfect scarlet Red Square. Offering the precision and longevity of a lip liner and the creaminess of a lipstick, it’s well worth coveting, whether you’re in 2010 or 2022.

It was around the same time that I finally got my hands on a bottle of the Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $51. A classic of 2000s-era beauty pages, this is a classic worth revisiting.

If you have even the slightest bend in your hair, a light spritz of this texturising spray will bring it out beautifully. They say to scrunch it with your hands, but I get the best results when I just spray and let it do its thing. You’ll feel like Serena van der Woodsen in the Hamptons.

Speaking of Gossip Girl, if there is one beauty product that typifies that slick, shiny, Motorola Razr vision of New York, it’s the Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturising Glossimer, $60.

It’s high-shine glamour in an expensive tube, the kind of thing I coveted when people who drank cocktails instead of tins of beer impressed me. It’s genuinely excellent, too. If there’s a place for lip gloss in your life and a spare $60 in your bank account, you know what to do.

Nostalgia can be a trap. Things so often look better in hindsight, with the rough edges worn down by time. The good thing with beauty is you can swatch it on your hand in the shop before you decide that memory is worth really spinning out over.