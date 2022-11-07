Lunchtime Shop: Non-aerosol dry shampoos to keep your hair feeling fresh

Put a stop to oily or sweaty roots and get on with your day.

This week in Tāmaki Makaurau we got a sneak peek of the end of year humidity that shows up like clockwork when the year starts to wind down. Walking to work, I was quickly reminded how the atmospheric conditions manifest themselves on my body, a constantly damp neck nape.

I always keep some sort of dry shampoo in my locker, so it's in easy reach to counteract any staleness, but while they’re convenient I’ve been trying to move away from aerosolised beauty products of late. It’s an attempt to cut down on unnecessary packaging, yes, but also reflective of the fact that over the past year there’s been growing concern that some aerosol products contain elevated amounts of benzene, a known carcinogen.

Last week, reported CNN, an independent US lab reported that they had tested 34 different brands of dry shampoo products, and that 70% of samples tested as having “quantifiable” levels of benzene. And in the US last month, some aerosol dry shampoos were voluntarily recalled for similar reasons.

That’s enough to cause some anxiety-inducing sweating, but fear not sweaty friends: there are lots of great non-aerosol versions on the market now too. Here are some I rely on.

R+Co BADLANDS Dry Shampoo Paste, $51 (on sale), from Style HQ

One part dry shampoo, one part styling paste: this is a good option when you want to add some texture and to flat, slept-on hair. As an oily haired gal, I also appreciate its super matte finish.

Botaniq cleansing powder, $40

This comes in a tiny bottle, but it is so effective that you only need to use a very small smidgen at a time (the brand estimates you’ll get about 40 uses per bottle.) It’s made in Aotearoa with kaolin clay, barley, bamboo and sandalwood to gently refresh hair between washes.

Beauty Dust Co. Nourish Dry Shampoo Powder, $30

Alongside its vegan and fragrance free formula, I like this one’s non-aerosol pump dispenser. It really helps with getting that precision application right into the roots.

Aotearoad Dry Shampoo Light Hair, $15, from Healthpost

Beloved for their natural deodorant, Aoteroad also make a great talc free dry shampoo, which combines a blend a highly absorbent ingredients like tapioca, corn starch and bamboo stem powder. There’s a version best suited for light hair with a lavender scent, and one for darker hair colours which smells of orange and cacao.

Raw Nature Natural Dry Shampoo, $16, from The Natural Co

Thoughtfully packaged in a cardboard container, this oil absorbing powder can be sprinkled directly onto tresses or applied with a big fluffy makeup brush just in the spots where it’s most needed. Then fluff your hair up with your fingers and get on with the rest of your day.