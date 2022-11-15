Harry Says: Beauty lessons from Dua Lipa

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Dua Lipa is many things: hot as hell, a former model, a meme, a disco princess, a brand ambassador for both Yves Saint Laurent and Evian, one of the biggest-ever British female pop stars. I’m going to see her this weekend from the worst possible seats in Melbourne’s Rod Laver arena and I couldn’t be more ready.

Prior to the release of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, Lipa said the record was going to sound like a dancercise class, and by all accounts, her live shows are a party. My only regret is that I don’t own an Apple watch, so my steps won’t count.

John Phillips/Getty Images “The sense of play and extravagance that Lipa brings to her style reminds me that there’s always room for a little bit more sparkle.​​​”

In honour of Lipa’s many bangers (Don’t Start Now is one of the best pop songs of the last five years) and her generally sensational look, I thought we could take some beauty lessons from the pop star. Some new rules, if you will. Let’s begin.

Don’t be afraid of colour

One of Lipa’s signature eye looks is a bold wash of bright colour, topped with dramatic winged liner and stacked lashes. Sure, she’s trying to make an impact on stage, but I think this general vibe has legs in the real world.

Pick a tone you’re comfortable with - purple for green eyes, blue or green for brown - and go for a shimmery shade for ease of blending. The Huda Beauty Quick 'N Easy Precision Liquid Liner is $19 and goes exactly where it’s told. Get around it.

Old school glamour is always a go

When she’s speaking to Edward Enninful at a British Vogue event, or something similarly posh, Lipa opts for Hollywood waves, brick-toned lips, and an eye look that would have made 1950s Elizabeth Taylor jealous.

The lesson here? You can look classic without wearing a costume. Keep your hair loose and glossy and your base lightweight, and you’ll retain a modern feel.

Fake tan early and often

Look, every skin tone is beautiful, but we’re heading into summer. If I’m getting my legs out or wearing some fabulous backless something, a la Lipa, I’m getting involved with the Tuscan Tan Self Tan Foam, $40, first. Formulated to suit all undertones, this is a tan to rely on. For a bargain option that also performs admirably, try the Bondi Sands Aero, $21.

Back your natural look

Sure, Lipa is a glamour girlie, but a quick scroll of her Instagram shows she’s more than comfortable in little to no makeup.

What I take from this is that it’s about the time and place. Back yourself and know you look fab whether it’s in denim at the pub or in a head-to-toe curated look.

A little overlining is a great look

I personally am a little gun shy when it comes to overlining my lips, because done poorly, it just looks disastrous. However, Lipa reminds us that when you stick close to your natural lip line, the effect is flattering and fun.

The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk, $37, was built for this. Go a little at a time and top with lipstick. You’ll look amazing.

If glitter is an option, go for it

Clearly we’re not all up on stage in custom Mugler costuming. But the sense of play and extravagance that Lipa brings to her style reminds me that there’s always room for a little bit more sparkle.

Try something like the Napoleon Perdis Metalslicks Liquid Eyeliner in Money Hunny, $39, for a multi-toned shimmer that’s easy to work with. Beauty should be fun, and makeup is best applied with a great soundtrack.