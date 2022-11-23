Harry Says: Sunscreens to know this summer

I wear sunscreen every single day of my life, both because I don’t want to get skin cancer and because I never want to look a day older than I am.

One is a worthy goal, one is pure vanity, but they have the same outcome. Of course, there’s a lot more to ageing than lifestyle choices. Genetics, for one thing. We’ve all read about those spry 100-year-olds who attribute their long lives and relatively smooth skin to a tin of beer every evening, or to regular swims in the sea. There’s a lot we can’t control. I’m just looking to put my finger on the scale where I am.

So for me sunscreen is a year-round thing. I’ve only become more conscientious about this since entering my 30s. It’s about consistency.

It’s also about having a truly excellent sunscreen, one that you love to apply and that makes your skin look better either on its own or under makeup. Good news: the market is flooded with such offerings, with options for essentially any human skin type at a wide range of prices. Please join me for a few moments with six of the best.

Emma Lewisham Skin Shield Take On The Day Crème with SPF 30, $98

Look, if Brad Pitt can charge US$385 for a serum made out of leftover grapes, I’m going to let Emma Lewisham charge the thick end of a hundo for this sunscreen. It is absolutely beautiful, hydrating and brightening like a high-end moisturiser, but also equipped with broad spectrum sun protection.

It’s also enhanced with everyone’s bestie, hyaluronic acid, and includes omega acids and antioxidants. If you’re only going to put one product on your face in the morning, this is it.

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Skinscreen, $56

Doesn’t that look almost cheap now? What a bargain. You should get too. I mean, I’m being facetious, but I do sometimes buy this sunscreen two tubes at a time. Like the Emma Lewisham, it’s a one-and-done option that works as a moisturiser and primer as well as SPF.

On very dry skin days I’ll layer up with a serum or face oil underneath, but most of the time, this hydrating, dewy formula does the job all by itself. I have about a third the amount of freckles as I did when I started using this product.

AB LAB Dewy-C SPF50+ Facial Sun Milk and Barrier Boost SPF50 Mineral Sun Cream, both $46

On to a pair of new releases from Aussie beauty e-tailer Adore Beauty. Moderately priced and carefully formulated, these two are gorgeous, both smelling like sunscreen in a way that’s comforting and nostalgic.

The first is enriched with Vitamin C, for those concerned about pigmentation, while the second has ceramides and zinc to support a healthy skin barrier. You’re in safe hands either way.

Bondi Sands Face Lotion SPF50+, $16

Hydrating thanks to the inclusion of Vitamin E and aloe vera, fragrance free for the sensitive souls, and generally much better than it has the right to be at $16. I like to keep a tube of this in my desk drawer and tap a bit on before going for a walk at lunch time. Remember to do the backs of your hands, too.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Face Lotion Spf 50+, $18

Another chemist classic where the price is right. If you hear ‘hydrating’ and think ‘oil slick,’ this is the affordable option for you. Within 30 seconds of applying, you won’t be able to feel it on your skin. Too good.