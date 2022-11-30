Harry Says: How to make the most out of your makeup appointment

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

There’s something very special about having your makeup done by a professional. A true pleasure and a total extravagance, this is a treat I like to save for once or twice a year when I’ve got all-night plans and am feeling flush. Think of a birthday, a particularly big night, a party attended by my enemies. You know, the times when you want to look bulletproof.

While delightful, this is not a free service. If you’re going to spend the money, you want to make it worth your while. Here’s how.

Choose your spot

Maybe you know someone personally, maybe you’ve found an amazing makeup artist on Instagram. This approach has its benefits: they’ll come to your house, for one.

But booking in at a shop has its pluses too, in that your fee is typically redeemable on product. Pick either the department store counter for your favourite brand, or a shop like Mecca or Sephora that stocks a whole heap. You’ll know whether you’re after a full-face MAC look, or if you’re keen to try a few different things.

Pick your moment

Yes, you’ll want to have an event worth dressing up for, but you’ll get the most bang for your buck if you’re running out of a few key products. If you need, say, new foundation, new mascara, and are keen on a lipstick or blush to try, you’re looking good. If these are products you’d buy anyway, the $150-ish makeup application is essentially free.

Book ahead

Those Saturday afternoon appointments book up quickly. You’ll want to plan a month or so in advance if you want to nab one for yourself.

Take photos

Much like how you and your hairdresser might have a very different idea of what a trim looks like, makeup artists don’t automatically know what you mean by natural but glam but not too shiny.

Do some scrolling on Instagram and save the posts you’d like your expert to emulate. This is a situation where a picture really is worth a thousand words.

Ask questions

Speaking of experts, this is your opportunity to pick the brain of a professional. My recent appointment at Mecca Cosmetica was as much a makeup lesson as a glam session. I learned that if you’re doing winged liner both over and under your eye, you should start with the lower line as it’s easier to get the angle that way.

I also learned that Chantecaille Radiance Gel Bronzer, $76, is possibly the most natural-looking bronzer on the market, and that the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation, $99, is every bit as good as the powders it takes its name from. Make the most of that one-on-one time.

Speak up

With any luck, you and your makeup artist will have reached an understanding before things kicked off, but if you find the foundation they’ve chosen isn’t looking quite right, or notice your brows are coming through a bit heavier than you’d like, say something.

Things often look a bit funky in the middle of an application, and you have to trust the process, but you also have to communicate.

Look fabulous

My look, featuring a smokey winged liner enhanced by the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk eye palette, $86, left me feeling almost too confident. All I was missing was a wind machine. This isn’t an all-the-time experience, but for a night that included dinner, drinks, a concert and about three hours on the dance floor, I felt my money was well spent.