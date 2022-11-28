Lunchtime Shop: Fun and easy eye makeup for party season

The festive season is upon us, and after a couple of years of reigned in celebrations, we’re ready to let our hair all the way down and truly get into the party spirit.

Beauty-wise, there’s no more obvious way to signal your jolly intentions than to amp up your eye makeup. But trying something fun shouldn’t mean difficult or time-consuming.

Below, seven party makeup looks (and the products to replicate them) that are easy on the eyes in every sense, leaving you with more time for frivolities.

Stila Fun!

A duo that’ll do you right

Zara’s very handy $25 eyeshadow duos feature two silky vegan shadows designed to be worn together. There are three finishes (matte, metallic and glitter) that can be used to create whatever intensity of look that you’re going for, but this one-up, one down look is near fool-proof.

Couture cat eyes

Another one and done look can be easily achieved with a high-quality and versatile product such as Gucci’s bright Stylo Contour des Yeux Eyeliners. The creamy and rich liners can be used to create everything from vibrant cat eyes to washing all across the lid. As a bonus, the sleek retractable tubes mean these nifty liners never have to be sharpened.

The unashamedly luxe Gucci ones are worth the price tag, but if you’re wanting something that’s less of a financial commitment, the Mecca Max Zoom Liners, $19, are a good starting point.

Merry metallics

Shisedo’s Powdergel eye shadows are a favourite with makeup artists and lovers for a reason: their easy to blend formulas offer the ease of a cream with the staying power of a powder, making them perfect for high-impact, low-effort party looks.

The bright shades are inspired by the vibrant colours found in Japanese graphic art, anime, and manga. Ring with a some striking abstract lines, and you’re good to go.

Out on the lash

Ardell market their products as “lashes as big as your night will be” and if that doesn’t say party-appropriate, then I don’t know what does.

Strip lashes can be tricky to master as a makeup rookie, but these, which have an adhesive strip that is activated by water instead of messy glue, take away the major fiddle.

Line your eyes, and your stomach

Depending on your approach, a sleek swipe of classic black liner can be the finishing touch to your look, or the entire look itself.

Whatever your approach, a high-quality product like Aleph’s velvety water-based gel liner that comes packed with all natural ingredients will ensure your smudge-resistant line stays put until bed-time.

A speedy smokey eye

Smokey eyes aren’t solely the domain of grey and black shades.Take a paint by numbers approach and follow celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes as she creates this simple yet festive peachy eye look using a single Dior eye palette.

Lavish liquids

Stila’s lightweight, long wearing liquid eye shadows come packed with pearl and glitter particles for an impactful metallic eye look in one tube.

There are 20 buildable shades that can be washed all over the lid, windscreen wiper style as pictured above, or dabbed just where you want a little pop of colour.