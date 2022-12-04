New beauty buys to get you through the festive season

From festive scented candles to luscious gloss and lipsticks and handy hair and skincare tools, these new beauty releases will have you sorted for the season ahead.

Aleph Beauty Lucid Lip Gloss/Balm, $59

The local beauty brand continues to grow its small but hardworking selection of products, with a nourishing balm that’s made to be worn on its own for clear glossy shine, or over their lip tint for a hint of colour.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Fun and easy eye makeup for party season

* Monday haircare co-founder Jaimee Lupton on controlling what she can

* Is Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare worth the hype?



Dior Vernis Glitter Top Coat Holiday Limited Edition, $52

The luxury brand’s holiday collection is all about the shimmer, with this glossy top coat designed to be worn over other festive shades, or on its own.

ghd Grand-luxe Limited Edition Glide Hot Brush, $310

One of those Christmas gift sets you'd actually want to receive: ghd's handy hot brush in limited edition Champagne gold, and in a red velvet case.

The brush features ceramic technology with ions, heating up the brush to 185C to easily style and smooth hair – it'll become one of those beauty must-haves you turn to regularly.

Tronque Vitamin C Body Oil, $120, and Body Contour Massager, $90

Body care steps up a gear as we head into summer, with a heavy duty body oil helping to hydrate. Local beauty brand Tronque adds vitamin C to their new offering, to reduce pigmentation and help with the glow; use it with their new stainless steel body blade tool to de-puff and relax muscles.

The Facialist Ice Globes, $79

These may look slightly space age, but their usage is actually very simple: pop in your fridge to cool, then roll over your face, neck and eye area to reduce puffiness, calm redness and (apparently) stimulate circulation.

The skincare tool is like those used by your favourite facialist, but for your own use at home for some chill time out.

Karen Murrell 43 Plum Martini lip tint, $32

Local lipstick queen Karen Murrell is known for her hydrating, long-lasting lipsticks in fun shades, and her latest offering for the party season are lip tints featuring subtle, buildable colour.

Part of her Goddess collection, the shades feature summery names and packaging, like the pink-berry Plum Martini. She’s also released two scrubs in mint and watermelon, to exfoliate dry, chapped lips.

D.S & Durga Portable Xmas Tree scented candle, $111

Candles are always a fabulous gift idea, for loved ones or yourself, with Christmas scents a popular offering at this time of year.

This one, new from the cult fragrance brand and available at Mecca, is a chic take on the trend, smelling of balsam fir, amber and Australian pine. Christmas in a jar.