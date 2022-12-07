Harry Says: Easy skincare for when you have more plans than energy

I was chatting to a friend earlier about the general frenzy that is socialising in December, and she told me she has three work Christmas parties in the next fortnight: her immediate team, her brand, and the parent company.

If I was 23 this would fill me with envy. That’s three free nights out, three evenings of fun outfits and free drinks and general tomfoolery. A decade on, it makes me feel preemptively exhausted. And yet that’s the nature of the beast. I’ve got two Christmas parties coming up, plus one for some close friends that I’m hosting at home, and my actual trip home over the break. I’m exhausted both in anticipation and in actuality.

Which isn’t to say I’m against having all these plans. You’re always fine once you get going, and after the last few years of enforced solitude, I’m more than willing to push through the odd low energy moment. However, it’s still a fair bit to ask of one’s non-teenage self, and I think it’s important to have a strategy in place.

READ MORE:

* Harry Says: How to make the most out of your makeup appointment

* Harry Says: Sunscreens to know this summer

* I hate summer, these 9 products get me through the sweaty season

* Serums for all budgets that are worth the money



The first thing to do is not at all beauty related, and yet is crucial to the pep and vigour you’ll need to see yourself through the party season. I’m telling you to resist the siren call of not going to the supermarket because you don’t know how many nights you’re going to be home this week.

You need snacks, beverages, and easily prepared ingredients in your house for morning smoothies and pre-party quick dinners. If you eat, and you stay hydrated, you’re already halfway there in terms of December survival.

You must also take care of your skin as if it’s a finicky houseplant. I’ve had the same bunch of peonies on my table for a week now, and they refuse to open, despite my daily water changes and stem trims. Treat your face with the same level of bullying good care: you are not willing to accept poor performance. No matter how tired and miserable your face is, it’s getting cleansed and exfoliated and hydrated.

Start with a very fresh face, and apply the Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum, $98, over damp skin. Made with Vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, this is a litre of sparkling water, but for your face. Hyaluronic acid attracts water in its vicinity, so you want your face to be a little wet so the serum can deliver that moisture right down deep where it’s needed.

Layer up with the all-time winner Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $87. I’ve been using it for years and find it just as hydrating and brightening as any Vitamin C serum, and particularly good prior to makeup. A classic for good reason.

Then, add the Milk Makeup Cooling Undereye Patches, $41 for six pairs. Infused with caffeine, these mini masks will smooth out your undereye area like an instant good night’s sleep. Leave these on while you ingest some caffeine as well as absorbing it topically.

If you’re feeling really committed, you might like to grab a pair of the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massagers, $73, to keep in the fridge. I grab mine out of the butter tray when I’m feeling particularly puffy and sorry for myself, and they make a real difference. Much more convenient and palatable than dunking your face into a bowl of ice water on the morning after an accidental six wines.

My other piece of advice comes at the end of the night. Use Bepanthen - yes, the cream for nappy rash and new tattoos - as a night cream. It costs $14 and is beyond hydrating and antiseptic, for any nascent spots. Essential.