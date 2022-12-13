Harry Says: Makeup to combat unpredictable summer weather

Together, we can all look better as summer reigns.

Running across the road to meet a friend visiting from Wellington last week, I felt compelled to both defend and complain about Melbourne’s weather. It’s been a joke: top of 17 one day and 33 the next.

You don’t know whether to wear jeans and boots or a linen mini; whether to bother with a full face of makeup or do the barest minimum.

It makes sense. While I grew up assuming that the Crowded House song Four Seasons in One Day was about Auckland, it was written in Melbourne and refers to my adopted home’s supremely changeable climate.

The Victorian capital is populated by hardy souls who laugh in the face of heatwaves and floods. To my mind, it’s much easier to cope with than Wellington’s ten-month winters and southerly changes, but I realise that’s a matter of opinion. I’m also told it’s been beautiful there since mid-October.

Whatever. This is not a competition. If anything, I come to my Pōneke readers with hard-won advice from harsher climates. Before Melbourne, I lived in Dubai, where temperatures often tip past 50 degrees Celsius. Together, we can all look better as summer reigns.

My first pointer is to wear almost no makeup. I know this sounds like a bit of a cop-out when the goal is to keep your makeup on your face, but hear me out: heavy foundation melts, collects in pores, and generally tells on you over the course of the day. Summer is about skin prep and spot concealing, complemented by colour cosmetics where you want them.

I like to start with the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream moisturiser, $87, followed by one of the many sunscreens currently living on my bathroom counter. This combination offers hydration, brightness, and protection, which is really about all one can ask from summer skincare. If you’re not going to be applying much coverage, you want to make sure your skin is looking its best.

Then, I’ll add a heavy-duty concealer in very small quantities, dotted under each eye, on my chin, and on the redness by my nose. I find the Napoleon Perdis Camera Finish Concealer, $39, does a great job of stretching out then staying put.

The next step is a combination of product and tool. With a cream or liquid bronzer and an angled brush, add warmth to your cheekbones, hairline, nose bridge, eyelids, and jaw. Try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer, $64, with something like the Mecca Max Flush Angled Blush Brush, $16.

Go a little at a time, building up colour slower than you usually would if you were wearing foundation. And while you’re applying this in a few different areas of your face, the idea isn’t to paint it all over.

From there, add a little glowy blush higher up on your cheekbones, blending whatever’s left on the brush onto your eyelids. If you’re feeling supremely oily, tap some powder onto your T-zone, but keep this to an absolute minimum. Less makeup on your face means less makeup to melt off.

Finish with TikTok’s favourite mascara - the genuinely excellent Maybelline Sky High, $35 - and maybe a tinted lip balm if you’re feeling it. This sounds like almost no makeup, because it is, and yet when I applied these products at 10am on a recent 34-degree Sunday, they were still in place after several hours of shopping, walking, a casual dip in the Yarra, and several pints.

That seems like a pretty dreamy summer result to me. Wishing you strong air conditioning and very cold drinks this summer.