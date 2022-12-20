Harry Says: How to nail your Christmas day beauty look

Far be it from me to assume I know your Christmas plans, how you feel about the day, or if you even celebrate it.

This time of year is tough for a lot of people for a lot of reasons, and if you’re going to be at home rewatching The Sopranos with your phone on do not disturb, please know you have my full support. Do what you’ve got to do.

However, if you’re going to be engaging in any version of the long family lunch tradition, I have ideas. You want to be protected from the sun, you want to feel good, and you want to look daytime and family appropriate. There’s a time and a place for false lashes and a heavy contour, but to my mind, your aunty’s backyard is not it.

The goal here is to look polished and celebratory, but not so done up that your most judgemental cousin or in-law says something pointed about how glam you are. We’re going for more than a job interview, but less than a friend’s wedding.

If you’re blessed enough to have half an hour to yourself on Christmas morning, I would recommend starting your day with a light chemical exfoliant followed by a hydrating mask. Nothing too full on and nothing you haven’t used before, so you can be confident your skin is going to respond well. If you have any of those indulgent-but-fabulous under-eye masks kicking around, now is the time.

Then, apply whatever moisturiser works best for you under makeup, and layer it up with SPF. I’m assuming you’ll wear a hat outside, but with the prospect of a few 11am champagnes, you don’t want to rely on your own perception of potential sunburns.

The Ultra Violette Daydream Screen, $60, is a winner here and in fact all summer. This is a lightweight tinted serum foundation, sheer and dewy and ideally formulated to top up your sun protection, as it boasts SPF50 protection. Unlike a lot of similar products, I find this doesn’t oxidise and turn orange. Pop on a little extra concealer under your eyes and add a bit of blush and bronzer, and your base is ready.

To keep things looking low-key, use those same two products on your eyes, with your bronzer adding definition and your blush brightening your lid. Then, opt for a brown liner like the Benefit They’re Real Xtreme Precision Liner, $45. This will always look softer and more daytime-appropriate, offering shape without creating too much contrast. Top with mascara, and you’re set.

On your lips, opt for a tinted balm. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $47, and Dior Lip Glow in Cherry, $67, are two of the best if you want to flex a little every time you reapply.

On to one of my mastermind topics: the right perfume for the right moment. As much as I love a dramatic, smokey, what-IS-that fragrance, it’s my belief that Christmas with the family calls for a more subtle scent. The vibe is summery and elegant rather than dark and sensual.

For the ballers among us, that means it’s time for a spritz or two of Byredo Gypsy Water, $271. For those who can’t bring themselves to spend that much on a perfume, no matter how divine it is, try the Floral Street Wonderland Peony, $143. Both scents are floral and feminine but still a little unexpected, with notes of citrus and wood to balance.

Exactly right for an aperol afternoon, and also an ideal use for any gift vouchers you might receive this festive season.