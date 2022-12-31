Hair products worth your money, according to people with great hair

Ask anyone who’s been through a bad breakup and immediately booked in a drastic haircut – a new do is as almost good as a whole new identity.

As 2022 melts into 2023, wash away what has been a long 12 months and welcome a new year, new hair mindset with these heartily recommended hair products, collected as part of Ensemble’s ‘I Like Your Hair’ column which grills people with incredible locks with the intention of pinching their haircare secrets.

For curls without the crunch

Liv Stewart, the public programme manager at Auckland gallery Objectspace, has “very thick, very red, very very curly hair,” that admittedly does require a bit of taking care of.

“For my product, I have been using this styling cream from Keune, another sustainable brand, and I love it! It’s got this gel and cream texture and holds the curl without being crunchy – crunchy hair is my nightmare. It also smells so good. I’ve been using their Boost Spray to refresh my curls in the evening too which really helps if they have got a bit fizzy during the day.”

A shampoo that squeezes every penny

If it's critical to you that you get every drop of shampoo you’ve paid for, opt for a product in pliable packaging as Sophie Donovan, head of brand for designer Kate Sylvester, does.

“I use Davines Momo shampoo ($43) and conditioner ($44) - I like how you can get every little smidge out of their packaging.”

A brush worthy of a fairytale princess

Photographer Constance McDonald has the type of enviable long and healthy tresses more usually seen on the head of a Disney princess who diligently brushes their hair 100 times each day. In reality, the answer really does lie in the brush.

“My favourite is my Mason Pearson Popular Brush, $377. It cost a pretty penny, but it’s been invaluable. The combination of the boar bristles (to distribute natural oils) and the nylon (anti-static) is unparalleled. In my time I have tried out many brushes and none come close.”

Compact cleansers for when you're on the go

You might not spend great swathes of the year on the road like songbird Reb Fountain does, but if you’re heading away camping this summer, or jetting off somewhere with limited luggage you’re sure to appreciate the compact convenience of a shampoo bar too.

“When I do [wash my hair] I use Ethique Shampoo & Conditioner Bars... perfect for touring and great for the environment.”

Upgraded tools

As general manager at Parnell's luxury retail emporium Faradays, Ella Jones is used to being surrounded by elegance and her hair follows suit. The trick to such fancy looking hair? Investing in the right tools.

“I swear by my Dysons – I have the Air Wrap and the Supersonic Hairdryer. I don’t like using excessive heat on my hair. I don’t touch straighteners for example – due to the shade and because it is so fine, I feel like I need to look after it that little bit more carefully.”

Give back to your roots

You don’t have to spend a lot to treat your locks though. When model and stylist Siposetu Duncan wants to look after her scalp, she reaches for a supermarket beauty favourite.

“Because of how short my hair is, it only needs to be co-washed once a week (co-wash is a method of just using conditioner, without the shampoo). After co-washing, I go in with a hair moisturiser. Simple girl.

Shampoos can be a bit drying for my scalp. Because of this, I use shampoo once every three weeks. On that third week, I love to shampoo my hair, deep condition my hair, oil my scalp and ends with coconut oil and moisturise my hair with some Garnier Hair Food.”

A cream for when you need to get on with your day

Whether you’re fighting humidity induced frizz, or are just too busy relaxing to give a toss about what’s happening on top of your noggin, writer and creative Saraid de Silva has an easy solution.

“If I’m just working from home it’s just up in a bun, looking average, or if I’m going out and don’t have time to wash it I’ll slick it down using Bumble and Bumble Curl Defining Cream – which is actually too thick for my hair if it’s out, but very good for flyaways - and I’ll spray some hair oil on top of it.”

Do as the TV stars do

As head of news styling at Warner Bros. Discovery, Newshub and Prime News, it’s Sarah Stuart’s job to know a thing or three about turning out a polished look. If you need a do sleek enough for the small screen, these are her tips, as observed on the stars.

“I have learnt a lot from their hair stylists. Firstly, I was introduced to Olaplex (revolutionary). Secondly the importance of hair prep before applying heat. I love Kevin Murphy's ‘Young Again’ that they use on the presenters’ hair. Also the delish finishing repair and shine is called ‘Shimmer shine’... it has glitter in it and leaves your hair looking polished.”