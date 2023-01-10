Harry Says: Three beauty clichés to let go in 2023, and three to hold on to

A few are ready for the recycling bin, but a few are bang on.

OPINION: Years are a human invention and you can change your life whenever you want, but I still feel a sense of renewal and opportunity when the calendar ticks over.

This year, I tell myself, I’m going to save more money, I’m going to exercise more consistently. I’m going to be a better friend and I’m going to remember when bin night is. You’ll notice none of these are really that ambitious. I don’t like to set myself up for failure.

I do like to self-reflect, though, and in that vein, I thought we could go through a few beauty opinions I see kicking around online and in real-life conversation. A few are ready for the recycling bin, and a few are bang on. Let’s get into it.

Falsehoods

Cellulite is a problem

I’m not going to lie to you and say my own cellulite is my absolute favourite thing about my body, but something like 90% of post-pubescent women have it.

It’s very, very difficult for me to see something so common it’s more or less guaranteed as a problem. And yet, I still hear women say theirs looks terrible, or that they won’t wear certain things because of it.

Free yourself. Chuck a bit of fake tan on if you’d like, and wear the bikini anyway. Anyone who notices needs to get a grip. The Tuscan Tan Self Tan Foam, $40, is a winner if you’re after a new one.

If a celebrity uses it, it must be good

Listen, hot people aren’t hot because of the products they’re advertising to you, they’re advertising you products because they’re hot.

Buying something because someone with great skin is selling it to you is a little like taking up rugby because you think it will make you two metres tall and 110 kg. That serum won’t give you her skin overnight, or maybe ever. I’m sorry.

Your whole routine should be from one brand

This all-or-nothing approach benefits no one but the sales assistant who’s hoping to hit a brand-specific target. I like to mix it up, spending more on serums and foundation and less on cleansers and fun-coloured eyeliners.

Products work just fine with those from other brands. Just make sure you’re not accidentally layering up six vitamin C products and four retinols - your skin will riot. Speaking of cheap cleansers: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser, $30, lasts forever and is so, so gentle.

Lessons

Natural skin is worth celebrating

Now for some goodies. More and more, I see younger people online and also in my workplace wearing little to no foundation. Like me and my cellulite, it’s not that they’re thrilled by the presence of acne, more that they recognise skin has texture. Very good stuff.

Sunscreen is still important

I will never stop banging on about this. Not only can you prevent yourself from ever looking a day older than you do right now, you can save yourself from skin cancer.

Don’t be an absolute lunatic about it - I once saw a woman on a Facebook group say she was worried about sun damage from the light that came in around the gaps in her curtains - but do wear sunscreen every day. And remember your lips, too. The Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF15, $49, lives in my desk drawer.

Makeup washes off

I say let’s leave the hyper-minimal clean girl look in 2022. The time has come for experimentation, glitter, graphic liner and a sense of fun.

Get that teal liner you’ve been eyeing. I’m confident it will look fab, and if not, well, no harm done.