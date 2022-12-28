The most viral celebrity beauty moments of the year

In this day and age there’s nothing that gives the beauty – and media – industry more joy than a viral moment.

The digital wildfire with which they spread creates relevance, hype and drives sales in an increasingly competitive industry that exists in a nomadic middle ground between traditional media, emerging social platforms, influencers, users and celebrities.

And in 2022, they happened more regularly than ever. Herewith the moments of the year that generated the most buzz.

Julia Fox’s ‘Fox’ eye

You can’t deny the influence Julia Fox has had on beauty and fashion trends this year. The smudged, exaggerated eye (applied by Pat McGrath Labs artist Daniel Kilaric, not Kanye West) immediately went viral as people first criticised, then fully embraced the edgy look.

Julia moved fast to make it her signature, filming a “low budge” beauty how to video that “literally no one” asked for, before moving even faster to jump ship the minute it became vaguely palatable/mainstream - and onto the next thing.

Julia Fox’s bleached brows

Showing her knack for harnessing viral trends (see also: every time she leaves the house), Fox called her bleached brows a ‘man repeller’, proving the fun and boundaries she pushes with her self-expression is for no gaze other than her own. Terrifying, however, to think how many teens may have applied Clairol Professional Kaleidocolors Violet to their brows

Kathy Hilton’s lip gloss touch-up

With all due respect to Kathy Hilton, when this video of her applying lip gloss while Mariska Hargitay gave a heartfelt speech at the People’s Choice Awards (“People from all origins, ethnicities, creeds, gender, identities… This whole glorious mix of all of us that is the human race”) first hit our timeline, we thought we were watching Tanya in The White Lotus. It felt so very Jennifer Coolidge.

But nope, it was the third most relevant Hilton woman laying her 15 mins as she exited 2022. One wonders if she’ll have a supermarket brand lip gloss spon con deal as she enters 2023.

She later explained that she was actually looking for a tissue because she felt like she had to sneeze. “I was looking for a tissue, [but] I didn’t have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on,” she said. So far, so Coolidge.

Ozempidemic

In one of the year's most distasteful trends (excuse the pun), certain celebrities like the Kardashians alienated fans with their dramatic weight loss, reported to be the result of using Ozempic.

Harnessing the diabetes medication in this way led to it being in short supply for those requiring it for its actual FDA approved purpose – i.e. helping manage a life-threatening health condition, and the health of diabetes patients was subsequently put at risk.

Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie lips’ and ‘glazed donut’ nails

Hailey Bieber’s ‘glazed donut nails’ (so-named as they have the appearance of a glazed doughnut – not the sugar-coated variety) has had a noticeable impact on ‘the culture’, with several local salons reporting it to be their most requested look last year.

The other viral trend associated with Bieber, ‘brownie lips’, was proven slightly more problematic for its pilfering from Black and Latina culture without attribution – a common issue on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok across the board.

Vabbing

The bizarre beauty trend of wearing your own ‘scent’ on your pulse points claims to heighten pheromones and make you seem more attractive (albeit unhygienic). Yes, people actually did this. If smearing vaginal fluid over our body helps our dating life we’ll stay happily single, thanks.

‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic

From the dirty to the clean. The #cleangirlaesthetic has had 1.4 billion views at the time of writing but, as with Bieber’s brownie lips, it’s not without its serious issues.

The trend, which encompasses no makeup makeup, slicked back clean hair and a ‘I got my 200 hours yoga teaching certification in Bali and start the day with a matcha latte’ vibe, is of course at once both classist and racist, as it serves to promote thin, middle class, white women as the ultimate in desirability.

Buccal fat removal

Another day, another part of our bodies to despair over. Image-conscious celebs are said to be removing the piece of ‘fat’ that sits below the cheekbones and jawbones, which we suddenly all know is called buccal fat.

Accusations of who has had the procedure are flying thick and fast on social media, with ‘experts’ and sleuths pointing the finger at the sculpted cheekbones of celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Bella Hadid and Lea Michele. At present only Chrissy Teigen has gone on the record. Tick tock.