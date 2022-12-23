When 'curtain bangs' go so wrong you need to run out on the hairdresser

Deanna Woodfield wanted a new hairstyle for a Christmas party and asked her hairdresser in Albany to cut her a bang, only to regret it.

An Auckland woman’s honest reaction to a new haircut is winning her fans all over the internet.

Deanna Woodfield asked her hairdresser to give her the latest hit haircut “curtain bangs” (that’s a fringe to us Kiwis) in time for a Xmas party.

But it turned out to be a snip too far.

"I asked her for curtain bangs which clearly she didn’t know about," she told 1News.

"I should’ve taken a photo with me but I forgot, and then she ended up chopping my whole fringe off."

Screenshot Deanna Woodfield had a bad hair day to end all bad hair days.

Woodfield told 1News, where she works, that she yelled stop and ran out of the shop. She filmed herself having a “meltdown” in her car for TikTok, where millions of people have watched it.

All we can say is, take some deep breaths, buy some hairclips and remember hair does grow back!