When 'curtain bangs' go so wrong you need to run out on the hairdresser
An Auckland woman’s honest reaction to a new haircut is winning her fans all over the internet.
Deanna Woodfield asked her hairdresser to give her the latest hit haircut “curtain bangs” (that’s a fringe to us Kiwis) in time for a Xmas party.
But it turned out to be a snip too far.
"I asked her for curtain bangs which clearly she didn’t know about," she told 1News.
READ MORE:
* The three biggest beauty lessons of 2022
* Pop Tart: The year that was in pop culture
* The best celebrity looks of 2022 reflect a massive year in fashion
"I should’ve taken a photo with me but I forgot, and then she ended up chopping my whole fringe off."
Woodfield told 1News, where she works, that she yelled stop and ran out of the shop. She filmed herself having a “meltdown” in her car for TikTok, where millions of people have watched it.
All we can say is, take some deep breaths, buy some hairclips and remember hair does grow back!