Harry Says: Do you need a blowdry brush?

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: The dream, obviously, is to be one of those people who wakes up with glossy, wavy hair, all volume and loose curls. The ones who only need to go to the hairdresser twice a year because they just don’t really get split ends. Their highlights grow out perfectly, and they have a grand total of two grey hairs.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images A great hairdresser and quality products will take you a long way, but for your hair to look good on a daily basis you’re going to need to style your hair.

The ones who say they don’t even know how to style their hair, acting like it’s because they’re so low maintenance and relaxed. We know it’s because they’ve never needed to. Congratulations to them.

These people definitely exist - I’ve known plenty of them. But they’re few and far between, and the rest of us need to figure out how to make our hair look good on a daily basis. Having a great hairdresser and quality products will take you a long way, but you’re still going to need to style your hair.

For 2023, the best way to do that may be with a blowdry brush. Rounded or oval in shape, these styling tools are essentially a hairdryer with bristles, sending hot air out through a brush. If a round brush and a standard blowdryer had a baby, it would be one of these.

The advantage, of course, is that you can use them with only one hand, leaving the other free to control your hair and get it where it needs to go. Even hairdressers tell me they struggle blowing out their own hair the old-fashioned way, thanks to the angles involved. Those of us without professional skills don’t stand a chance.

The good news is that on top of being easy to use, blowdry brushes tend to be pretty affordable. While you can go all the way up to the $999 Dyson Airwrap, and use its round-brush attachment, you definitely don’t need to. This is my weapon of choice, but I already owned it: were I making a new purchase, I would probably opt for the Hot Tools Black Gold Volumiser, $192 for one including a smaller head for shaping the sections around your face.

Those wishing to be even more budget-conscious will be pleased to hear that the Mermade Hair Blowdry Brush is only $122. It gets a little hotter than I would be keen to use on my hair regularly, but you can’t argue with the price, and it does get results.

Your procedure is the same no matter which tool you’re using. Wash your hair, then let it air dry for an hour or so. Apply a heat protectant and comb through, then tie up the top two-thirds of your hair. Work in small sections on your lower layers, pulling the hair taut and working on both sides, wrapping your hair around the brush as you go. When each piece is dry, wind the brush up and hold it there to give your hair shape and gloss. This is where you’ll create that classic blowout look.

Move up through your hair and repeat, working up and away from your face for maximum volume. When your whole head is looking glossy and bouncy, let your hair cool and spritz on something like the Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Texturising Hairspray, $59, for hold and a little grit. I like to rub a few drops of the superlative Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $61, between my palms and then over my ends for shine.

What you’re left with, after a bit of practise, is a voluminous, timeless head of shampoo-ad hair. When I’ve done this right, it lasts for days. A worthy investment of time and effort, if you like looking sensational.