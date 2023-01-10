What Prince Harry hopes his beard says about him

OPINION: Shakespeare was fond of a bit of beard-related hijinks – all those comedic disguises and witches with hirsute chins – but even history’s greatest playwright couldn’t compete with the fuzzy-faced drama being played out on the world stage right now.

Prince Harry, taking a cut-throat razor to his relationship with his older brother, inflicted another nick by a thousand cuts in his recent ITV interview with Tom Bradby about his explosive autobiography ‘Spare’ by focusing on all matters follicular.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images Prince Harry fought to keep his beard for his wedding, because neatly trimmed whiskers tell the world to take him seriously.

Having taken a swipe at his brother’s bald patch (‘alarming’ and ‘advanced’, apparently), the royal’s most recent revelation was that Prince William was ‘livid’ at Harry for keeping his ginger whiskers for his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The decision to sport his signature facial hair did raise eyebrows; he was the first royal groom to do so since 1893, when his great great grandfather Prince George V married Princess Mary of Teck. Who knew the bushy outcrop was causing such consternation behind those foreboding palace doors? Apparently Harold (as we now know him) had to ask the Queen’s approval and incur the wrath of Prince William to keep his beard. Military rules around the sporting of facial hair are myriad, and strict apparently.

READ MORE:

* Six things we learnt from Harry’s revealing interviews

* The strategy behind Spare, Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir that is set to break the internet

* Prince Harry and his new high net worth wardrobe

* What is the secret behind Prince Harry’s new hair?



“The rules for serving servicemen are clear and are set out in Dress Regulations: in the Navy you must be clean shaven or grow a ‘full set’, in the RAF it’s clean shaven or a moustache, and in the Army it’s as for the RAF except for Pioneer Sergeants who (uniquely) may grow a full set,” says military dress expert and author Christopher Joll.

Harry wasn’t actually a serving member of the Armed Forces when he married Meghan Markle – he quit in 2015 to set up the Invictus Games – so while tradition might dictate a clean jawline, there’s no official rule. However, concerned that Meghan wouldn’t recognise him at the altar without it there was no budging Harry – the beard remained.

The whole drama is more Eastenders soap than Shakespearean History Play, but there will be many men who feel Harry’s pain. “For what it’s worth, I do think his beard is excellently groomed,” says stylish photographer Alistair Guy, who himself sports a strawberry blond beard and understands why Harry was loathe to part with his. “It’s a very personal choice and it’s strange for a man if and when it’s removed.”

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images The royal’s most recent revelation was that Prince William was ‘livid’ at Harry for keeping his ginger whiskers for his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

For others, it's for practical reasons. The Telegraph's Ed Cumming says "I grew a beard more or less out of laziness and was pleasantly surprised that they became trendy. I also like that practically everyone over 50 thinks beards belong only on sailors. Upsetting boomers with my chin is the closest I’ve come to being rebellious. I’ll probably shave it off eventually but the prospect of committing to spend at least two minutes per day on my appearance makes me anxious. If I start looking in the mirror, who knows what else I might notice?"

Perhaps, with the pressure of the wedding, the young royal would feel rather naked without it; the beard has become part of his personality and a physical demarcation from his clean-shaven brother, father and uncles. Here are some of the other reasons Harry was so wedded to a face of fuzz.

Please god, take me seriously

Time was when cheeky Harry was the nation’s favourite mischievous little brother; the nude antics in Vegas, the nightclub ruckuses. But growing a beard is a sign of solemn-faced maturity, and now that he’s the chair of Archewell and high minded ‘platform for change’ chats over kale smoothies with Oprah in Montecito, the crown prince of chaos needs to project an image that tells you he’s made of serious stuff.

A beard is donnish. It’s the stuff of Abraham Lincoln and great thinkers. To be shaven-faced is to be clean, keen and – particularly for one so rosey cheeked – rather puppy dog-ish.

Is Harry attempting to mimic the gravitas of his grandfather Prince Phillip? The Duke of Edinburgh sported a beard in the late 50s, and features in Spare when he gently ribs his grandson for growing a beard that’s still some way off its full splendour.

Martin Meissner/AP “Because while William has to remain fresh-faced, the ‘spare’ gets to be more casual and carefree.”

I’m a proper man: rugged and a bit Bear Grylls

Harry swapped the silver spoons of Eton for sniper action in Afghanistan. If you’re of a particularly paint-by-numbers persuasion, a beard’s the fastest way to prove yours is a potent brand of masculinity, Bear Grylls instead of a pampered aristo who wouldn’t say boo to a goose.

It’s grizzled and rugged – note that Harry’s is the wiry ungroomed variety and evokes an air of ‘I’ve seen things, man’. Boy princeling no more.

If I wasn’t a member of this bloody family I’d have been a hipster

Squint and you could be in Shoreditch rather than Sandringham and Harry’s of a millennial generation for whom the beard went full circle, from grandfatherly to grungily cool.

The beard became a stalwart of the hipster wardrobe somewhere in the Twenty Teens, indicative of a certain model of Soy Boy in the cool environs of East London who sports a plaid shirt and rides a penny farthing to work in graphic design or Bitcoin.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The decision to sport his signature facial hair at his wedding did raise eyebrows; he was the first royal groom to do so since 1893.

I’m at one with my feelings

Beards have long been associated with counter culture, with poets, painters and hirsute romantics, and lovestruck Harry was so concerned his bride wouldn’t recognise him without the beard that he fought for it.

He’s also telling us he’s a true maverick. We should allow for the fact that this once-lovable rogue has always gone his own way, particularly with grooming, and perhaps subconsciously grown a beard to demonstrate a point of difference between his brother and himself. Because while William has to remain fresh-faced, the ‘spare’ gets to be more casual and carefree.