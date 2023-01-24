Harry Says: Breaking out from the curse of body acne

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: Something that I love to say whenever complaining about literally anything to do with my face, mind, personality or body is “Well, God doesn’t give with both hands.” I’m tall and have good hair, but at the rate I whinge about these sorts of things, you’d be forced to assume God’s other hand is pretty generously sized.

Maria Lupan/Unsplash “Body acne is a thing, and it feels like it’s been sent to keep us humble.”

For example, body acne. I’m beset by this curse year-round, but it’s particularly bad in summer due to higher temperatures and increased perspiration. I should probably let you know now that this column is going to be significantly more disgusting than my usual offerings. Anyway.

Thanks to sweat, and warmer weather, and my increased motivation to exercise, summer sees my ass and upper thighs become home to the kinds of pimples that would have me calling in sick to work if they were on my face. Red, inflamed, and the size of a $2 coin, these spots feel like evidence of some great karmic debt.

The only reason I feel free to speak about this is that I know I’m not alone. A friend recently went to a black-tie wedding on a stinking hot Saturday. Knowing she was wearing a backless dress, she booked in for a facial-style treatment on her whole back the week before. It was pretty effective, but who wants to be in the beauty salon every other week all through summer? Body acne is a thing, and it feels like it’s been sent to keep us humble.

Whether it’s your butt, back, chest or shoulders giving you grief, my advice is the same. Exfoliate gently but regularly, get in there with a spot treatment on any major issues, and don’t sit around in sweaty gym gear. As with acne on your face, body pimples are caused by blocked pores and ingrown hairs. You want to loosen up that dead skin, then moisturise to keep things nice and supple.

Because we’re dealing with larger areas of skin, it doesn’t make sense to use little 40ml bottles meant for your face. We want value and volume here.

Like the Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body Soap, $12. I wish this was a larger bottle, but it’s not tiny, and you can always use it every other shower to make it last. As the name suggests, it’s a body wash enriched with alpha hydroxy acids, the kind of chemical exfoliants you want to see. I found this gentle and pleasantly scented. A classic.

Much like the CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, $20. Formulated with acne’s worst enemy, salicylic acid, this body wash does essentially the same thing as the above. Also a winner on dry skin and ingrown hairs.

If you’re looking for a punchier option, try the FIRST AID BEAUTY KP Bump Eraser with 10% AHA, $54. This is a scrub rather than a body wash, aimed at keratosis pilaris but just as effective on body acne. This is your go-to if you want a stronger, more targeted treatment.

For those who wish to treat their body acne out of the shower, there’s the all-time all-rounder The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $19. I’ve seen some enterprising types replace the lid of this with a spray nozzle and apply it that way, but I just soak a cotton round and swipe around after my shower. Be sure to let it dry before you moisturise.

But please, moisturise. Dry skin is the enemy. None of these measures are foolproof, but they will make a difference. Cheers to a sleeker, more hydrated 2023, and jeers to acne no matter its location.