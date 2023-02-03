Are people getting the controversial buccal fat removal procedure here?

First it was breast augmentation. Then Brazilian bum lifts. Now, buccal fat removal is the celebrity plastic surgery procedure that everyone is talking about.

In September 2021 Chrissy Teigen credited her newly sculpted cheeks to the procedure, performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. More recently, there’s been speculation that the pert and chiselled cheeks of Lea Michele and Bella Hadid are the result of such work.

For the uninitiated, buccal fat removal is a relatively simple surgical cosmetic procedure in which small incisions are made through the mouth on the inside of each cheek through which a pad of buccal (cheek) fat is removed. Such removal can result in a ‘slimmer-looking’ face, and more defined cheekbones.

But this surgical solution is not a quick fix and isn't medically necessary, and some critics warn that people are risking long-term facial consequences in an effort to meet the ever-changing standards of beauty.

Auckland plastic surgeon Dr Zac Moevani first encountered the procedure about 15 years when he was training in Asia. He says it's a “a relatively common procedure” there, because of beauty standards which favour slimmed faces.

Despite not being a new procedure, Moevani says mainstream knowledge of the procedure locally has only caught on recently.

“It’s really been only recently, the past couple of years, , where it's become more popular on social media, and it is something that people have been enquiring about.”

Moevani estimates his office would receive “maybe two or three enquiries about it a month.”

Marina Demeshko/Getty Images Buccal fat removal is a relatively simple surgical cosmetic procedure in which small incisions are made through the mouth on the inside of each cheek through which a pad of buccal (cheek) fat is removed.

Dr Katarzyna Mackenzie, a plastic surgeon who operates in Auckland Central, says she also gets frequent requests about the treatment, at least one a week, even though she doesn’t offer the procedure in her clinic.

"I am very cautious when it comes to offering plastic surgery procedures which may just be a temporary trend, or are TikTok and Instagram beauty trends," explains Mackenzie.

“I think our bodies have become playgrounds for experimenting with ever-changing beauty trends. However unlike the trends that populate social media feeds, cosmetic procedures can have long-term ramifications not only on body image, but health.”

There’s been speculation the chiselled cheeks of Bella Hadid are the result of such work.

Although awareness, and even enquiries for buccal fat removal, are on the rise, Moevani said he would be surprised if that increased consciousness was translating to an increase ofthe procedure actually being performed in Aotearoa – because few people in the general population actually need to have it.

“Most of those people are young and I think they're kind of lured by the idea of what they see on social media – potentially slimming the face and better cheekbone definition, etcetera... But it's not a procedure that I would generally perform or certainly not perform lightly on a young person in particular.”

That’s because the buccal pads, as Moevani explains, are “a normal an atomic structure” that serve a functional purpose and surgeons “don't really like removing normal structures.”

The buccal fat pads that sit deep in your cheek “actually goes from the cheek, right under the cheekbone into the temple area, says Moevani.

“The buccal fat really exists to allow the muscles of the temple and the jaw to glide against each other. So it's kind of almost like a gliding plane. So it's a normal structure. It's very important and contributes to normal movement of the face.”

Although Moevani has performed the procedure in New Zealand, most often as an adjunct procedure in full face lift, “as a general rule, it's not a procedure that I would recommend for most people” because of the long term implications for face shape.

Although it’s promoted online as a near instantaneous ‘solution’ for those seeking a slimmer face, each expert we interviewed urged caution about the procedure and warned that removing fat from the face permanently could be a real mistake if you adopt a long term view.

Dr Catherine Stone, founder of The Face Place medical spas, said, “Taking the buccal fat away could make you look more gaunt or older as you start to age, which could require treatment of fat grafting or fillers in the future – these remedies can improve the area but will not have the same properties as your natural fat pad.”

“As you get older, your face pads shrink anyway, which is why we often have a full, round ‘baby face’ when we are younger, then go through a stage with a lovely contour to the cheek,” she says. “As we continue to age, the deflation of the fad pads contributes to the saggy or gaunt appearance of age.

“If you remove the buccal fat in someone who doesn’t need it, they could look older and saggier earlier than what might have occurred naturally.”

Moevani says another complication, not detailed on social media, can arise when trying to control the amount of fat removed on each cheek.

"The other major issue is that the facial nerves that supply the movement of the face are running very close to that buccal fat. So there's definitely a small risk of injuring those and potentially creating some facial movement asymmetry.

"I would say the great majority of plastic surgeons here would have the same concerns, so I’d be very surprised , and I certainly am not aware of any colleagues performing it on any sort of regular basis."

Stone does not offer the procedure and cautions anyone considering the treatment, either in New Zealand or overseas where is offered more widely and for far less cost, to keep in mind that this a surgical procedure and is permanent – so you should choose your surgeon carefully.

“Check the credentials of the doctor who you choose - a plastic surgeon has years of training in surgery, whereas a cosmetic surgeon could be any type of doctor who may or may not have done a weekend course. Ask to see photos of their patients before, after and 5-10 years after surgery.

"Ask yourself, and your doctor, if this is really the right treatment for you."