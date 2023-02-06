Harry Says: Three TikTok-hyped beauty products I'd love to try, and three I already love

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion:There’s a lot to blame on TikTok: those horrible hand gestures they make, the way it’s popularised a style of dance best described as twitching in place, the fact that it makes me feel about 400 years old. The manic pace and over-emoting style of its most popular users exhausts me, and the way it’s turned the music industry into a competition based on trending seven-second sounds is deeply concerning. Life was not meant to be performed on video like this.

And yet, it’s here, and me yelling at a cloud is not going to change that. TikTok has roughly one billion monthly users, and I have a moderately-read beauty column on New Zealand’s most beloved news website. I’m under no illusions here vis-a-vis status and levels of importance.

Plus, there is some genuinely good beauty advice on there. Sure, it’s in between videos about why you should start getting Botox at age 19 and how buccal fat removal is a surgery everyone could benefit from, but discard all of that claptrap and you’ll get onto some excellent products and techniques.

Problem being that thanks to those billion-plus monthly users, the products in question are just about always out of stock. Please join me for a look at three Tiktok-famous products I would love to try, and three I already know are excellent.

The Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener, $46, has been either entirely out of stock or out of stock in my shade every time I’ve gone to look at it, and yet I feel confident I would love it, were I able to make a purchase. This little beauty from Selena Gomez’s actually-bloody-good beauty line is halfway between an eye cream and a concealer. Think of it as the Gen Z YSL Touche Eclat. I want it.

I also want the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, $42, preferably in the soft pink Mai Type shade. This goes on like a gloss and then stains your lips for all-day colour. Stock levels are the only thing keeping it out of my makeup bag.

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $49, has been around forever, but got a huge boost in the last couple of years thanks to Tiktok. It’s a deep, sheer plummy tone, which looks a little different on everyone as it is translucent enough to let your natural lip colour through. An absolute winner, according to everyone who knows. If it’s in stock when you’re reading this, make haste.

Now for a few Tiktok-approved goodies I already know and love. First up is the horribly expensive yet highly effective K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask, $136. I know. I’m sorry. But if you have damaged hair and you want it to grow, and you’ve got a spare hundo, it’s worth the investment. I love Olaplex to death, but I find this product even more effective. Follow the directions carefully.

Then there’s the Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $34. It offers length, volume, and a very flexible brush that allows you to get into the corners of your eyes for a full doe-eye effect. Opt in.

Last up is the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $70. I’ve never owned my own tube of this, but when I’ve borrowed it from a friend or had it put on me by a professional, I’ve been seriously impressed. It’s a primer, it’s a highlighter, it’s neither of these and yet it’s both. The glow is high-impact but still natural. Worthy of the hype.