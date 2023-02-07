Lunchtime Shop: Brow Gels for every type of eyebrow

No matter where you fall on the eyebrow scale, from pencil thin slivers that never recovered from the great plucking plague of the 1990s to full untamed brows that would rival Brooke Shields, you could probably benefit from a brow gel.

Supplied A few good brow gels worth buying.

Luckily, the market is plentiful with products that make easy work of whatever it is your trying to achieve.

Filled in volume, lacquered separation, a light hold or a concrete grip that’ll stand up to gale force winds – there’s a gel for that. Below, eight of our favourites (excluding Glossier’s famous Boy Brow, which you can’t buy locally).

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Black trousers you'll wear to work over and over again

* Fun manicure ideas to brighten your look

* Are people getting the controversial buccal fat removal procedure here?

* Harry Says: Three TikTok-hyped beauty products I'd love to try, and three I already love



Han All Brow Fixer, $16

While it’s unlikely to meet the lofty promise of its name, a clear gel such as this is great for times when you want to achieve the ‘clean-girl look’: polished and pulled together but not ‘done up’. As an off-label bonus, this matte gel can also be used to tame flyaways and baby hairs around your hairline.

Hourglass Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel, $49

Mecca sells 39 different eyebrow gels and this from Hourglass takes out as the top-rated spot, with 440 five-star reviews. Customers rate its ability to make your brows “look like they were professionally done”.

Personally, I like that it has a nifty dual-sided brush with both short and long bristles, so you can apply product in different levels of intensity, depending on how much oomph you want.

Kosas Air Brow Fluff & Hold Treatment Gel, $46

Kosas has gained widespread praise for its cosmetic formulas packed with skincare ingredients. This eyebrow gel, which lists panthenol, hyaluronic acid and peptides amongst its ingredient list, has a light almost whipped consistency that’ll leave your brows set in place but still with a natural feeling – not glued down to your forehead.

Maybelline Tattoo Studio waterproof brow gel, $28

If long-lasting colour is your number one requirement, check out this ultra-resistant Maybelline product that aims to give your browns that just tinted look for up to two days.

You apply the smudgeproof formula with the small wand for precision and then brush through with the included spoolie for directional styling.

Mcobeauty Magic Brows Fibre Gel, $18

Mcobeauty is a great brand that produces products that are affordable but don’t skimp on quality. Take this quick-drying fibre eyebrow gel, which uses a fibre filled formula to give a helping hand to anyone with thinner or sparse brows. It retails for $18, but you can often pick it up on special at the supermarket.

Benefit 24-Hour Brow Setter, $49

If you love a firm hold on your brows, Benefit’s 24-hour Brow Setter is amongst the most sturdy products on the market.

It’s a clear gel, that can be used over coloured products like their popular Gimme Brow gel and is applied with the short or long side of the wand depending on the separation you desire which sets down to an invisible but near impenetrable lacquer.

e.l.f. Brow Lift, $15

A sure sign a product is a winner? It’s almost always sold out. If you favour the brushed up, soap brows look, and you spot this hotly demanded product in stock, add to cart.

Unlike the tubular products that make up the majority of this list, this more solid clear gel product comes in a small pottle. You scoop out a little bit with a spoolie and brush through your brows working upwards and outwards. It’s pretty affordable at $15, especially when you consider that it’s just as effective as some of its more expensive competitors.

Diorshow On Set Brow, $56

Think of this like a mascara for your brows. Supplemented with microfibres, this volumising formula creates full, textured and defined brows and sets them into a lightweight waterproof finish.